Paddy Gower weighs in on vaping: 'We've let our young people down'

In 2018, Patrick Gower said while he thought vaping was ‘icky’ he was all for it if it stopped people smoking and saved lives.

What he – or anyone else – could not predict was that, five years later, the so-called e-cigarettes would have turned a huge number of Kiwi teens into nicotine addicts.

“Smoking is beyond terrible,” Gower says. “If the choice comes down to smoking or vaping, vaping wins 100 per cent of the time, but that’s where vaping should end. It should be a smoking cessation device and nothing else.”

Vapes are easily obtainable, comparatively cheap and, it turns out, incredibly attractive to Kiwi kids with health authorities estimating one in five teens vape daily.

They also all contain nicotine and other chemicals and are virtually untested for long-term impacts on health.

“We’ve unleashed this addiction on our young people and we don’t actually know whether it’s safe or not,” Gower says.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in 10, 20 or 30 years’ time. It’s an experiment and it’s an experiment where our young people are our guinea pigs.”

Patrick Gower On Vaping is the latest in his series of documentaries looking at addictions.

“It fits really well with what we’ve already done with cannabis, methamphetamine and alcohol. Vapes are another addictive substance,” he says.

“I think every single parent, every teenager, should watch because vaping is increasingly part of our lives now and nicotine is a crippling addiction.”

Gower has a very personal interest in nicotine addiction.

“My mother died of lung cancer. She was a smoker, and she was addicted to nicotine, so I come at it from that perspective. Trust me, hand on heart, if vaping was around when my mum was alive, I would have got her a vape no question. In terms of a nicotine delivery device to get people to stop smoking, vaping is absolutely bloody amazing.”

However, despite that, vaping has also turned thousands of people – who might never have taken up smoking – into addicts.

The documentary looks at what other countries are doing to control the practice and what – if anything – the New Zealand government plans to do.

“My question for the government is, ‘What are we going to do with all of these young people that are addicted to nicotine thanks to vaping? How are we going to get them off it? What’s the plan?’ ” Gower says. “Or are we just going to accept a generation of our children is addicted to nicotine and not do anything about it?”

Vaping is big business in New Zealand. One particular chain of vape shops has more outlets than fast-food giant KFC.

“Big Tobacco have bought into vaping all around the world,” Gower says.

“It is the same companies that sold cigarettes to us that are now selling vapes. People need to look at them pretty seriously and go, ‘Does this big tobacco company have our interests as human beings at heart?’

“It is a business model based on getting people addicted to something so they can’t stop (using it) and they have to keep buying it. And that’s what’s happening to our Kiwi school children.”

In Australia, a prescription is needed to buy vaping products that contain nicotine, while in Mexico, Latin America, India, Thailand and Japan the products are banned.

“In the US, California and many other states are cracking down on vaping, “ Gower says.

“If America – a country where they don’t even control guns properly – is deciding that there’s something wrong with vaping and it needs to be controlled, then it should be a pretty heavy warning for New Zealand.”

Gower wants to see much stricter controls surrounding the sale of vaping products but stops short at wanting them to be prescription only, fearing that would lead to a black market.

“We need to control vaping massively, we need to shift to plain packaging, just like with cigarettes, not allow any marketing and so on,” he says.

“The other thing we need to bring in immediately is an education programme so parents and young people can be educated on the perils of taking up vaping.

“And we need to acknowledge that we have let our young people down by allowing vaping to become so widespread. We have to admit to ourselves that we have allowed our kids and teenagers to be part of an experiment.”

Patrick Gower On Vaping, Three, Tuesday, August 1