Home And Away actor happy to shine light on domestic violence

In her year in Summer Bay, Zimbabwean-born actor Juliet Godwin has experienced more drama than most people do in a lifetime – but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Godwin made her debut as Northern Districts’ Hospitals new emergency department doctor Bree Cameron in an action-packed scene where she had to save the life of shot local cop Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

However, within weeks of joining Home And Away – in her first big prime-time role – the 29-year-old actor found herself at the centre of a domestic violence storyline that played out over several months.

It culminated in Bree killing her abusive husband Jacob (Alex Williams) in self-defence. Bree then found herself pregnant and, not knowing whether the baby’s father was her late husband or her new partner, Lyrik guitarist Remi (Adam Rowland), she went through a traumatic abortion.

“It was a roller coaster ride. And it was, yeah, it was a big journey. I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity as an actor to delve into such important content,” Godwin says.

“It wasn’t what I expected when I first joined but when I heard that I was getting a domestic violence storyline, I was very grateful because I got into acting to tell important stories and to shine light on things within society that needed to be changed.”

More recently, the long-running Australian drama has raised awareness of the use of drink spiking by sexual abusers with a storyline in which Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) is raped after an unknown person slipped GBH into her drink.

Godwin has nothing but praise for the show’s producers for the way it tackles such storylines.

“It’s great that (Home And Away) is raising these topics,” she says.

“I know for the domestic violence storyline, the script department did a lot of research to make sure that what they were putting on the page and giving to us actors was in line with what happens in those kinds of relationships.”

Godwin says she has received nothing but positive feedback from viewers.

In addition, Home And Away’s multiple nominations at the upcoming Logie Awards are a strong indication that after 35 years on screen, the beachside drama is still resonating with viewers.

Not only is the show itself a finalist in the most popular drama, mini-series or telemovie category, but veteran cast members Ada Nicodemou, Emily Symons and Lynne McGranger are up for the most popular actress award, while James Stewart and Ray Meagher are among the contenders for the most popular actor title.

The Logie nomination is the icing on the cake for Godwin who says the past year has been positive both professionally and personally.

“I feel like, in terms of my career, I’ve learned a great deal,” she says, adding her character’s experiences have also encouraged her to work with community groups involved in helping the victims of domestic violence.

“When I was researching for the storyline, I listened to a lot of interviews with psychologists, I spoke to a gentleman at White Ribbon, and worked really hard to try my best to bring truth to the situation.

“I would love to continue to help and be a part of the conversation where I can. I just did a walk for an amazing organisation that actually helps women and children walk away from violence.”

Meanwhile she has high hopes life might be a little happier for Bree in the next few months.

The plucky doctor has just seen off predatory interloper Mercedes, who was after her man Remi, and now looks set for a period of romantic bliss.

However, fans, it seems, have other ideas. There’s something of an online campaign under way for the writers to pair the doctor with former paramedic Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).

“I do have a little giggle (about that). What did they coin them? Brander, that’s it,” Godwin says.

“I think it’s lovely to have engagement from the fans. I think that’s really wonderful but I do think that Remi and Bree have a really special connection. We’re just going to have to wait and see.

“Bree has been working really, really hard to become whole again and I hope that there comes a time where she really experiences wholeness and joy and independence, and really grows and flourishes.

“I won’t give it away too much but I definitely think there’s some joyful things in the horizon.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights.

Domestic violence: where to get help

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111