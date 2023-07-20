The Brokenwood Mysteries guest star Sam Bunkall opens up about his acting struggles after leaving Shortland Street

The Brokenwood Mysteries returns with more tales of murder and mayhem in small-town New Zealand.

Former Ferndale favourite Sam Bunkall is finally putting what he calls his ‘resting bitch face’ to good use.

The actor – best known as Shortland Steet’s nice-guy Dr Boyd Rolleston for nearly a decade – plays Charles Wadsworth, the rather unpleasant scion of a wealthy family in this week’s episode of The Brokenwood Mysteries.

“If I relax my face, I look little bit grumpy and a little bit like, ‘maybe you did kill someone’ so it was fun to lean into that,” he says, of his first role in nearly two years.

“Charles is not out to do good in the same way that Boyd is, that’s for sure.”

Charles and his family end up on the radar of detectives Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea), Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland and Daniel Chalmers (Jarod Rawiri) after the body of a woman is discovered in the boot of a crashed car belonging to local Jools Fahey (Ingrid Park). Jools is Charles fiancee and she had been at the Wadsworth family manor for a party where the dead woman was last seen alive.

Bunkall says he feels very fortunate to have been given the role.

“I loved it. I mean, first and foremost, it was just so good to be acting it again. And while there were lots of similarities – same production company, familiar faces in cast and crew – it was just so good to be in a different show playing a different character.”

Playing a murder suspect is a huge change for Bunkall who became a household name playing the likable Boyd who was always the first to champion the underdog and often put himself – and sometimes those close to home – at risk with his pioneering research work.

Boyd made an unannounced departure from Ferndale after reuniting with his wife Zara Chakraborty (Nivi Summer) in September 2021. He returned briefly in February this year, but Bunkall admits life has been pretty tough – workwise – since he farewelled the good doctor.

“Acting is my passion and when you can’t have those opportunities then, ordinarily, you make your own opportunities. But you need time and money to create those kind of opportunities,” he says, adding both are resources that are scarce when you have a young family.

“It’s quite sad to keep putting your hat in the ring through auditions and not land anything for whatever reason – be that because I’m known for a particular role or because I’m just not right for it or whatever.

“It’s sad to have had it and to then not have it and to feel kind of powerless to be able to get it back.”

Bunkall – who became a dad for the second time after his exit from Shortland Street – adds the upside to a dearth of acting roles has been time spent with his family.

“Now is actually a really good time to have a gap because there’s so much work, baby work, that needs doing, so having had the time and space to do that has been great but, apart from that, it’s been really, really hard on so many levels.

Supplied Brokenwood detectives Daniel Chalmers (Jarod Rawiri), Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) and Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland).

“I was (on Shortland Street) for nine years and I never took it for granted. But as time goes on, it becomes your routine and you start to build your life around it because that is your life at the time. To have steady work (as an actor) is very rare and, when you’ve had it and you’ve become accustomed to it, when it’s not there, it’s quite a challenge.”

However, he loves Shortland Street and says he has not ruled out returning one day.

“What I love about Shorty is that they’ve built this really big world of people there and (even after leaving) they still continue to be part of the Ferndale world,” he says.

“I believe in the show very much and I think it does a lot of good in the world. I loved working there and I love the people that I’ve worked with. I’d always go back.”

Meanwhile, Bunkall is writing a screenplay.

“I haven’t had as much time as I would like to be able to dedicate to that but at some point, I want to finish that off and then it’d be lovely get it into development,” he says.

“But ultimately, I really love acting, and, I would love to get another chunky role. That would be my dream.”

The Brokenwood Mysteries, TVNZ 1, starts Sunday July 23.