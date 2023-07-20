RNZ announces new chief news officer Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens has been in journalism 29 years, including executive management roles at Stuff and sitting on the board of media industry bodies.

Former Stuff head of news Mark Stevens has been named as RNZ's new chief news officer.

He will replace Richard Sutherland, who has been in the role since 2019.

"RNZ welcomes Mark to the team," RNZ chief executive and editor in chief Paul Thompson said on Thursday. "The chief news officer is a pivotal role within RNZ and we are pleased to appoint someone with such an extensive journalism career, as well as having management experience helping newsrooms adapt to new challenges."

Stevens has been in journalism 29 years, including executive management roles at Stuff and sitting on the board of several media industry bodies.

"His leadership will help RNZ to deliver outstanding public interest journalism at a time when there is a real demand for trusted news and current affairs," Thompson said.

Stevens said it was "an exciting time" for RNZ and he was "thrilled to be joining … a newsroom that has long had some of the best journalism and talent in the industry".

Sutherland will leave at the end of July for an extended break and "lengthy OE". His departure was announced in May.

"Richard has contributed strongly to RNZ and calmly steered RNZ news during the last four years, a time marked by especially challenging events," Thompson said.

RNZ executive editor of specialist news Jeremy Rees will take on the role between Sutherland's departure and Stevens' arrival in September.