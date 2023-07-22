Sean Bean killed off onscreen for the 25th time

Sean Bean has achieved the grim milestone of his 25th onscreen death.

From being dropped onto a satellite dish as the villain in the James Bond film GoldenEye, to being beheaded as Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, Bean has played a long list of characters that suffer untimely ends.

In his latest role for the war drama TV series World on Fire, he played shell-shocked pacifist Douglas Bennett.

Even Bean himself seemed to think his character would have a happier ending in this one, telling The Sun in 2019 when the show launched: “I survive in World on Fire, I’m at home in Manchester and I’m safe.”

However, while he made it through the first series unscathed, in the first episode of series two released this month, it was revealed the character had been killed when his house was hit by a bomb in the Blitz.

“Douglas didn’t survive the Sean Bean curse,” one viewer posted on Twitter.

The Screenrant website has been keeping track of Bean’s fictional demises, and as of March this year had listed 24 of them – from throat slashing, to bayoneting, to death by cow (in the 1990 Irish drama The Field).

Bean has previously said one death he was particularly proud of was Boromir in The Lord of the Rings, which saw him impaled by arrows.

Supplied Bean in his last moments as Boromir in The Lord of the Rings.

“I thought his death was very heroic and triumphant and poignant,” he told Radio Times.

“It had pathos. And the [frame rate] slowed down and it had great music playing really loud. And it was great to try and fight back – he went on forever.

“I was very happy with that – better than a quick death.”

But in 2019, Bean told The Sun he had started rejecting roles that saw him bumped off.

“I’ve turned down stuff. I’ve said, ‘They know my character’s going to die because I’m in it,’” he said.

“I did do one job and they said, ‘We’re going to kill you’, and I was like, ‘Oh no!’ and then they said, ‘Well, can we injure you badly?’ and I was like, ‘Ok, so long as I stay alive this time’.”

Despite his many notable deaths, Bean’s onscreen mortality rate is not nearly as dire as that of other actors.

The late Christopher Lee is thought to hold the record, with a total of 70 deaths spread over his six-decade career.