Why a special beetle is being recruited by a Country Calendar farming couple

Robyn Budd and Hamish Browne from Black Pond Farm in Mangatangi feature on Country Calendar.

Robyn Budd says she has heard some farmers describe dung beetles as “cute”.

While opinions may vary on the aesthetic appeal of the armoured insects, there’s no denying that what they may lack in beauty, they make up for in pollution-reducing might.

“They take all the dung that sits on the surface of your land and bore holes and take it down into sub soil in balls and store it down there,” says Hamish Browne.

“So in events of heavy rain and watershed, you’re not losing that off the ground and into waterways.”

Browne says it’s another way of “trying to clean up everything that comes off our farm”.

Howard Taylor/Supplied Hamish Browne and Robyn Budd from Black Pond Farm. The couple’s cattle farm is fully certified Bio Gro.

Budd and Browne own and run Black Pond Farm, a cattle farm in Mangatangi, Waikato. They sourced their beetles from a “dung beetle factory” north of Auckland, which provided them with six or seven varieties.

“The great thing about them too is that they multiply, they just keep on breeding. And then as the population becomes too large for your property they go to the next one as they look for food.

“So once they’ve been established on your farm, they travel at about a kilometre a year in a circular area around your property,” says Budd.

“It takes about five to seven years to really get to that level,” says Browne. “And they reckon that you don’t really notice them on your place probably for the first two or three.”

In 2017, Budd and Browne bought their property, which they named for the inky pool of water surrounded by bush up in the hills.

They had both grown up on farms and maintained an interest in agriculture with small blocks over the years, but they had dreams of living and working on the land.

“The time was right to come back and join farming,” says Budd.

The couple’s cattle farm is fully certified Bio Gro, meaning that it adheres to rigorous protocols of organic production. They sell their Black Pond Farm meat products locally and through an online supermarket. A Wellington restaurant also buys some of their best cuts.

Howard Taylor/Supplied Robyn Budd and Hamish Browne on the farm.

Budd says it takes three years for the land to get certified and once that is achieved, all animals born on the farm are also certified. But first they had to rehabilitate the farm.

Browne says before their ownership, nitrogen fertiliser was heavily used for grass growth and it has taken a while to rebalance the soil.

They have both observed dramatic improvement in their soil and water quality since going organic.

“You can see the difference in the balance in everything,” says Budd.

Organic farming also aligns with the couple’s farming philosophy of ‘nature meets nurture’.

“If you leave nature, it does quite well without us interfering all the time. And so that’s what we’re trying to do as much as we can – just understand and respect the natural cycle.”

Country Calendar, TVNZ 1, Sunday August 6