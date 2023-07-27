NZ black comedy Creamerie gets a review in The New York Times

Season 2 of Creamerie is now streaming on TVNZ+.

It’s not often that a New Zealand show is reviewed in an established international publication like The New York Times.

But that’s just what happened to Creamerie, a local black comedy the reviewer described as “a clever but unassuming show”.

Creamerie, which is in its second season, is set in a world where a plague has killed almost all of the Earth’s men. It stars JJ Fong, Ally Xue and Perlina Lau. They created the show with director and writer Roseanne Liang.

Creamerie actors (left to right) JJ Fong, Perlina Lau, Ally Xue and Jay Ryan.

“Just the fact that they (the reviewer) watched it all and then they reviewed it – because they really don’t have to – I felt a bit speechless when I saw it actually,” says Lau, who appeared on the 2022 season of Celebrity Treasure Island. “But hopefully this opens the door for more audience in the US.”

In the US, the show is available on a streaming platform. Here it screens (and streams) on TVNZ.

“When we first made the show – as a creator – you always hope that people will get it,” says Lau.

“Then of course we put it out to New Zealand and it got picked up internationally. So that part has just been incredible.”

Lau, whose day job is a journalist for RNZ, mentions the importance of diversity in shows like Creamerie.

Matt Klitscher Perlina Lau is an actor, writer and journalist who plays the character Pip in the local black comedy series Creamerie.

“Diversity is very trendy and it’s become this hot topic in Hollywood,” she says. “When we talk about diversity, I think people perhaps consider it to be just on screen. But we consider it to be behind the scenes as well. So starting with the writers’ room through to the actors to even the crew.

“You want diversity in the writers’ room and in producers because that’s where those ideas are formed.

“It’s not just diversity in race. It’s diversity in background, in age, your upbringing. All those kinds of things make for richer storytelling.

“You’re getting a different perspective. You’re getting different ideas. So that’s something we’re really conscious of and something we’ve tried really hard to do.”

Creamerie, streams on TVNZ+ and screens on TVNZ 2 on Fridays.