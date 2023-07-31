New Far North TV series tells 'insanely crazy' story of foiled drug smuggle

Far North, a dark comedy TV series, stars Robyn Malcolm as Heather and Temuera Morrison as Ed.

A new dark comedy will tell the extraordinary true story of how a 500kg meth importation was foiled by a salt-of-the-earth Kiwi couple.

Far North, a six-part TV drama series, will premier on August 14, on Three and ThreeNow.

It tells the bizarre story of the Ninety Mile Beach meth bust in 2016, foiled by residents from the Far North town of Ahipara, at the base of Ninety Mile Beach.

More than 500kg of methamphetamine was found by police in a caravan and hidden in sand dunes.

At the time, it was the largest ever drug bust in New Zealand, worth up to $150 million if sold in 1kg lots.

Eight people were sent to prison for decades for their roles in the importation.

David White suff.co.nz Stevie Cullen and Selaima Fakaosilea were sentenced to decades in prison for the Ninety Mile Beach drug haul, the biggest meth bust in the country. Video first published August 2019.

Co-writer and director David White said he thought the story was “insanely crazy”, due to the way the international crime ring was brought down by a salt-of-the-earth Kiwi couple.

The couple, played by Temuera Morrison and Robyn Malcolm, became suspicious when the smugglers unsuccessfully tried to launch a boat on the rugged west coast beach in a comedy of errors.

“These particular smugglers were not particularly good at their job, yet they were importing 500kg of these drugs – I thought it was crazy.

“And then there was this small town which inadvertently gets involved and stands up to them.”

SPP/Supplied Far North recreates the comedy of errors on Ninety Mile Beach which led to the undoing of an international drug crime ring.

White spent time at Ahipara while writing the script and the cast then spent eight or nine weeks in the town during filming.

Despite his international fame from the Star Wars franchise and Once Were Warriors, Morrison particularly enjoyed hanging out in Ahipara, including meeting his real-life character, driving tractors and doing some of his own stunts, White said.

The show is mainly a dark comedy, using the Kiwi dead-pan sense of humour made famous by the likes of Taika Waititi, Bret McKenzie, Jemaine Clement and Rose Matafeo, he said.

Early screenings of Far North, both in New Zealand and internationally, have gained amazing feedback, White said.

SPP/Supplied Far North co-writer and director David White says Temuera Morrison enjoyed being on location in Ahipara, including driving tractors on the beach.

“People have been so supportive of the show, both in how it looks – the beauty of the Far North – but also in relating to and being interested in the characters that we’ve created.

“People are saying it’s a triumph.”

The TV series is backed up by a book of the same name, which gives more details to the real life events and High Court trial, White said.

Far North is produced by South Pacific Pictures for Warner Bros. Discovery and premiers Monday, August 14.

It will air Mondays in New Zealand at 8.30pm on Three or viewers can stream first on ThreeNow.