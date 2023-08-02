Season 2 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is everything we’ve hoped for

With a stunning soundtrack made just for Swifties, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two pulls you in, hugs, teases and pleases, building on the momentum and leaving you gasping for more.

It's scorching in more ways than one as The Summer I Turned Pretty lights up screens across New Zealand with passionate moments and devastating reveals. Season Two is a sizzler, with the first three episodes already out and getting hearts pumping as team Conrad faces off against team Jeremiah – and at the centre of it all is lovely Belly. Heartache is never far away, though, as hot property in Cousins Beach goes up for sale, someone very close deals with dread disease, and boys just keep on being boys.

If you've only just tuned in, The Summer I Turned Pretty is the smash hit coming of age drama from Jenny Han. You probably know Han's work already – she's the writer and producer behind 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before', and when it comes to tearjerkers and heart throbbers, there's nobody better.

Season 1 recap

Without giving too much away, the big deal in Season One goes straight to the title of this captivating show: Belly is coming of age, leaving the girl behind and growing into a woman. This grabs the attention of her long-time crush Conrad… but sibling rivalry kicks in, with Jeremiah's cheeky character and charm grabbing Belly's attention too.

Along the way, Conrad becomes mysteriously moody, having quit the football team – but why? – and excitement ramps up with a secret bonfire party drawing the teens into … well, the fun stuff that happens when hot boys and hot girls get together on a sweltering summer night around a raging fire.

Belly, becoming a beautiful young woman, isn't the annoying little girl the boys put up with over the years and holidays spent by the families. Sparks fly; IYKYK. There's a debutante ball as Belly turns 16, and a love triangle emerges after Belly first flirts with Cam, then falls for Conrad … or is it Jeremiah?

The adults, of course, have their own dramas. Belly's mom Laurel has recently finalised a divorce, but ex-husband and current Dad John comes over for Independence Day celebrations with his new girlfriend (drama, drama, drama!). Across the way, Conrad and Jere's mother Susannah harbours a dark secret which is impacting one of the boys … and the season ends with Jere's growing suspicions of a serious problem.

Erika Doss While the darker sides of harsh reality make Season Two deeper, there's plenty of the great moments we all love to see, with the friends on holiday, having a blast, partying, experimenting and generally taking on all life has to offer.

A sizzling season two

Again, we have to tread lightly so we don't spoil it for the fans who aren't yet up with the state of play but suffice to say: even though things kick off with a tragic start, things soon get steamy in Cousins Cove. It's not just personal tragedy either, as there's a big threat facing the whole vacation setup as the families return for what may be their final summer together at their beloved beach homes.

As the stresses and realities of real life come crashing down on the teens, Team Jere and Team Conrad start emerging more strongly. It's dividing fans online as the brothers themselves split while fighting for Belly's heart – both literally, and very figuratively with punches thrown and bodies wrestled to the ground. Whose side are you on? Is it Jere, or is it Conrad? And what's become of 'Cam Cameron', the Cousins Beach local who at one time also got close to beautiful Bella?

But while the darker sides of harsh reality make Season Two deeper, there's plenty of the great moments we all love to see. There's the hip and the cool doing their thing on holiday, having a blast, partying, experimenting and generally taking on all life has to offer.

With a stunning soundtrack made just for Swifties, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two pulls you in, hugs, teases and pleases, building on the momentum and leaving you gasping for more. It's easy on the eyes and easy on the ears. But it will make you think (and choose a side…even if you don't stick to it!).

