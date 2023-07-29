And Just Like That ... finally brings Aidan back into the Sex and the City universe

Carrie Bradshaw gets a second chance with the one that got away.

Warning: Contains spoilers for episode 7 of And Just Like That...

RECAP: And Just Like That… it’s finally happened: Aidan (John Corbett), the only decent guy Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) ever dated, has returned to the Sex and the City universe.

And it looks like he might be sticking around.

At the end of episode 6, Carrie sent our golden boy a “hey, how you doing?” email from the very apartment the couple once shared back in the day. Episode 7 opens to reveal that Aidan has replied, and the two have set up a date… on Valentine's Day, no less.

You may recall that last time Cazza bumped into Azza they were in Abu Dhabi, where she had accompanied her gal pals on a press junket. They kissed, and the fans ate it up with a spoon because handsome, kind, emotionally available Aidan is the one that got away.

But if it’s going to work this time, Carrie is going to have to deal with her feelings about animals. Aidan is 100% a dog guy. I mean I don’t know this for sure, but everything about him says “rescue dog owner”, one of those scruffy, long-legged breeds that duck hunters love.

I bring this up because Che (Sara Ramirez) and Carrie find a stray dog, and Carrie’s first instinct is to scream at it and tell Che to leave it in the road because ew.

NEON/Supplied We’ve loved him for 20 years. But that jacket is a eyesore.

There is an interlude where Drew Barrymore (yes, the Drew Barrymore) invites us to notice a handsome young man’s large… bread stick. (Yes, they make a bread stick/penis joke) I didn’t sign up for the prude to nudes roller coaster this episode is taking me on. It’s like a 2023 version of a Carry On movie.

Then Carrie and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) discover that the world never despises single people more than it does on Valentine's Day. (Everyone knows how uneconomical and embarrassing we are.) Nya (Karen Pittman) has the valentine's date of my dreams - alone with a bottle of wine and a chocolate pudding in a home she owns; Miranda is disappointed to discover real life is not like a high-end lesbian porno.

NEON/Supplied Aidan (John Corbett) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) reconnect after a few years – sparks fly, of course.

And then finally, it’s Aidan time!

Carrie arrives at the restaurant early. Some farcical dead phone battery nonsense ensues, and it turns out Carrie was in the wrong restaurant! What a muddle. She dashes outside and suddenly... Aidan, in all his tall, manly glory, dressed like some kind of 1930s motorcycle courier! Their eyes lock.

“What are the chances this would ever happen?” he says. Kind of high, Aidan, given everyone who ever watched either of these shows has been in love with you for 20 years, mate.

They talk about Big (Chris Noth) dying, Carrie’s book, her broken heart, and how they’re both – surprise! – single.

NEON/Supplied Aidan Shaw is just a cute as we always thought he was, if a little older and shaggier, and just as much of a sucker for Carrie’s charms.

If you guess that the next scene is them arriving at Carrie’s Brownstone in a cab, have a cookie. It is on like Donkey Kong.

But then Aidan realises her apartment is the same one she’s been in since the 90s, and it’s like a bucket of cold sick just dropped on the pavement in front of them.

“This is where we ended,” he says. “It’s all bad in there.” Like, yikes for Carrie, but I’m cheering for Aidan.

I’m cheering because I reckon fans know, deep down this guy has always been way too good and wholesome for Carrie.

NEON/Supplied It was the meet cute we’ve all been waiting for.

I have never been able to forgive her for being a jerk about his cabin in the woods, or for screaming at that squirrel - like they don’t have them in Central Park? Come on. And don’t even get me started about the time she, a woman who literally wears pearls to bed, mocked him for using Rogaine.

And that’s before we even get to the time she cheated on him, and dumped him in public just before Charlotte’s wedding.

It’s time we owned up to the fact that Carrie was not good for Aidan. He deserved so much better.

The fact that Aidan responds to her reaching out with a warm, caring offer of dinner sums up what a true heart he is. And what an oblivious twit Carrie can be sometimes, even now.

Supplied Aidan and Carrie have some baggage... about 20 years worth.

But that’s where we are with this show. Aidan is about to leave, but Aidan is Aidan, so he turns and says: “It’s New York, they have hotels right?”

And just like that… Carrie Bradshaw gets to have her romantic breadstick and eat it too.

And Just Like That... season 2 is streaming now on Neon.