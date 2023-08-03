Former Shortland Street stars Robyn Malcolm and Temuera Morrison reunite in drama Far North

Far North debuts on Three and Three Now on August 14.

New Zealand acting icons Robyn Malcolm and Temuera Morrison reunite for the first time since their Shortland Street days in a drama based on one of this country’s biggest drug busts.

Far North is a six-part series based on the mostly true story of how, in 2016, a comically inept gang smuggled half a billion dollars worth of meth on to New Zealand shores, only to have their plans to sell the drugs thwarted by a 70-year-old diesel mechanic, Ed (Morrison), and his aqua aerobics instructor wife, Heather (Malcolm).

“It’s such a brilliant story and I remember reading about it in the news,” says Malcolm. “But it’s so much more nutty and interesting and unexpected and crazy than I remembered.”

Far North is the brainchild of David White, who directed the local movie This Town, which also stars Malcolm.

“When they said, ‘Look, we finally got the money and we’re gong to make it’, it was an absolute no brainer. Then, to be able to go up to Ahipara and shoot it in the place where it actually happened, who could turn that down?”

Malcolm, famous for her Outrageous Fortune role as Cheryl West, the matriarch of a West Auckland crime family, has spent most of the years since that show wrapped in 2010 working overseas, most recently playing the wife of the late American actor Ray Liotta in the critically acclaimed Blackbird.

Matt Klitscher Robyn Malcolm and Temuera Morrison play a couple who thwart a drug-smuggling gang in new drama series Far North.

Before all that, she played Shortland Street’s Nurse Ellen Crozier alongside Morrison’s Dr Hone Ropata.

“Tem and I didn’t really work together then. My first year on Shortland Street was his last year so we crossed over very, very briefly,” Malcolm says.

“We knew each other more because we were neighbours for quite a while.

“We lived about three doors down from each other so we would see each other that way – then Tem went off and became a superstar.”

Morrison went on to international success after Shortland Street, starring as Jake The Muss in one of New Zealand’s best-known movies, Once Were Warriors, and its sequel What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted?.

Offshore, he is best known for his work in the Star Wars multimedia franchise, playing the roles of Jango Fett as well as his many genetic clones, including the clone troopers and Jango’s clone son Boba.

He also plays Aquaman’s father Tom Curry in several movies and has recently finished filming the series Chief Of War with Jason Momoa and Cliff Curtis.

Matt Klitscher Temuera Morrison as Ed in Far North. Morrison says he befriended the real-life Ed. “He reminded me a lot of a couple of my uncles.”

“I like to work at home,” Morrison says, of fitting Far North into a crammed schedule.

He was also keen to work in a part of New Zealand he doesn’t often visit.

“We were working up in a wonderful place just out of Kaitaia and, fortunately for me, I had a friend who had a house right there,” Morrison says. “He was in Bali surfing, so he gave me his house. I just had to walk 20 metres to work.”

Morrison relished the chance to become part of the local community and says many of the locals played a part in the production the series.

“We had a few trainees come on board, some of the local high school students, and we gave them a bit of an insight into what we do. We had a little rugby team there too, so it was real nice.”

He was also impressed with the talent of the actors who played the drug smugglers.

“I was struggling to keep a straight face sometimes. Those guys were so funny. These guys are exceptional.”

Meanwhile, for both actors the biggest highlight was getting to know the real-life heroes of the story, Ed and Heather. The couple, whose real names are kept under wraps, were on set throughout filming.

“They were around a lot and so we were constantly talking to them about what was going through their heads at the time, what they felt about this and what they felt about that. We used their life in every way. I mean, their dogs were our dogs (on screen),” Malcolm says.

“The oldest one has since passed away and I cried, because we completely bonded with all their animals.”

Malcolm, who now has an ongoing friendship with the real Heather, describes the couple as absolute heroes for the way they helped bring down the smugglers.

“They said to me that some people thought that they were dumb but they were absolutely the opposite of that. What they were was trusting and kind.

“They were known as a couple who would help out anybody, which is why the gang guys approached them. For them to start thinking suspiciously was really tough, because they didn’t want to because it’s awful to think like that about people and that’s not how these guys roll. And when they did (voice their suspicions), the cops initially didn’t want to know.”

Matt Klitscher Robyn Malcolm bonded with Heather and Ed’s real-life dogs. “We used their life in every way. I mean, their dogs were our dogs (on screen),”

Morrison, too, hit it off with the real Ed.

“He reminded me a lot of a couple of my uncles,” Morrison says.

“He was very clever, an engineer by trade, and he could fix helicopters and diesel tractors, anything.

“It was really lucky we had him on board actually because he kept all our vehicles going,” he says. “When the tractors wouldn’t work, he would fix them overnight and get them ready for the shoot. That was the kind of camaraderie we had on this series. You don’t get that on the big Hollywood movies.”

Morrison says he used to “bleed off” the real Ed during shooting.

“That was important. I’d always ask, ‘Hey, what was going on here?’. He was a remarkable guy.”

Both Morrison and Malcolm hope they have done the story – and Ed and Heather – justice.

“The whole shoot was a lovely experience because I think we both felt an enormous sense of responsibility to do right by the real guys,” Malcolm says.

“It was, I guess, the most egoless job I’ve ever done because I never really thought, ‘Oh, how am I doing as an actor?’. It was just about, ‘Am I doing right by those guys? Am I telling the story in the way that I think they would want to be told? Am I contributing?’.”

Far North, Three and Three Now, Monday August 14