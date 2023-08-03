Designing Dreams host Matthew Ridge: 'I'm not a one-trick pony'

Matthew Ridge hosts a new season of Designing Dreams, the local series which showcases New Zealand architecture.

Matthew Ridge thinks some New Zealanders have got the wrong idea about architects.

“I think architects get a little bit of a bad rap maybe, that they’re sort of elitist,” Ridge says. “But all the architects that I’ve met have been really down to earth, humble. But you know, they’ve all got a little bit of chutzpah.”

It’s a pretty good description of Ridge himself, who is eager to give credit to the film crew and the architects and is at pains to point out that, “the show’s obviously not about me. I’m just sort of a guide.”

But he also shares that sense of confidence and ambition with the architects he meets.

He says that when he was first announced as the host of Designing Dreams, which is now entering its second season, there was some questioning over a former rugby and league player, as well as sports and travel show host, fronting a series about architecture.

“A lot of people when they heard I was doing that show said, ‘Why have they got him to do it?’, which is one of the reasons why I wanted to do it, to say, ‘Hey, I’m not a one-trick pony’ and this is actually who I am.”

Matthew Ridge wants viewers to know that architects are not just for the rich and can actually save you money when building a home. “I think good design can be really simple.”

Ridge says hosting the series has given audiences a chance to see his authentic personality.

“The nice thing for me has been people get to see a different side of me. I’ve always been the joker, the clown, all that sort of stuff,” he says, referring to shows such as Game Of Two Halves and his work with fellow sports star Marc Ellis.

“I won’t say it’s an act, it’s a part of who you are, but it’s not really who you are. So this has been nice to be able to just interact with people on a normal day-to-day basis.

“I guess with me getting older, from my previous stints on television when I was a younger man, I was a lot more impatient.

“But getting to work with these guys and the film crew, I’ve just thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s just been a real pleasure.”

In each episode of Designing Dreams, Ridge explores three houses chosen by an architect but created by other people in their industry, while also taking a look at their own work.

This season, he meets with architects Dave Strachan, Sally Ogle, Stacey Farrell, Anthony Hoete, Rafe Maclean and Hugh Tennent.

While he might not have a professional background in design, Ridge offers insightful observations in Designing Dreams, and you can see the architects’ eyes light up when he zeroes in on a detail that is meaningful to them.

Ridge’s hope for the series is that people connect with the architects profiled just as much as he does.

“If people feel like they know the architect by the end of the show, I feel like I’ve done a good job,” Ridge says.

Ridge particularly wants viewers to know that hiring an architect is not just for the wealthy.

Architect Dave Strachan and Matthew Ridge from Designing Dreams.

Architects often work on tight budgets to bring homeowners’ visions to life. He notes that a good architect can save money with clever design that removes extraneous building materials or incorporates elements that don’t require painting or sealing.

“I think good design can be really simple. These houses are homes, not just showpieces, and we get to see how the families who live there use them, how they make the space work for them.

“The other thing about the show that I love is you get to see like four or five or six different homes and they’re all finished in each episode. It’s a visual bonanza, I reckon.”

The dad of five now lives in France with his two youngest children and his wife Chloe, who is French. He says architecture in France is quite different to what he’s used to in New Zealand.

“The French live very differently to how we live. It’s been a real cultural shock for me.

“It takes a little bit of getting used to but I do love it. But there’s not the modernism that we have in New Zealand.”

Ridge would like to make a series that gives New Zealanders a taste of what life is like in France.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to see some pretty amazing places here and we all love being voyeurs and seeing how other people live. That’s the beautiful thing about the show I’m doing now. We like to see how other people live.”

Designing Dreams, Prime, Monday August 14