Paul Williams' weird, world Taskmaster meet-up

For most people, being stuck up a tree while having a frisbee chucked at you would be a bit of a nightmare. However, Taskmaster NZ’s Paul Williams – who is definitely not most people – counts it as a career highlight.

“There’s been so many moments where I kind of pinch myself,” says the comedian of his job as host Jeremy Wells’ straight-faced, left-hand man on the local version of the hit British comedy show.

“It was during season one and quite early in the morning – generally I’m not a morning person but I find for Taskmaster I spring out of bed, which is always a good sign you’re enjoying what you’re doing.

“I was sitting in a tree and the contestants had to find where I was and hit me with a frisbee. Every time they threw the frisbee they had to put on an item of clothing.

“I think, essentially, I’m still a 12-year-old boy. I feel like I got to 12 and that was where I stopped. And so to do that as a job – to be hiding in a tree – yeah, I had to pinch myself.”

Taskmaster NZ returns August 14 for its fourth season. Contestants this year are Dai Henwood, Melanie Bracewell, Ray O’Leary, Sieni Leo’o Olo aka Bubbah and Wellington Paranormal’s Karen O’Leary.

Matt Klitscher He’s not just Jeremy Wells’ sidekick, Paul Williams also helps set the Taskmaster tasks. “It takes you over and then suddenly you start seeing everything as a (prospective) task.”

“I think season four is going to be really good. The editors are saying it’s the best season yet,” says Williams, who is currently in England on a working holiday.

“The cast was really, really good and I’m excited for people to see it.”

Based on the British show created and hosted by comedian and musician Alex Horne since 2015, New Zealand is one of many countries – including Sweden, Spain, Portugal and, this year, Australia – to have made their own local versions.

Since the Kiwi version launched in 2020, Williams (Kid Sister) has had dual roles. Not only does he work with fellow comedians to come up with the tasks – they number in the hundreds now – but he also assists Taskmaster Wells.

He admits that in the early seasons, thinking up weird and wacky challenges for the contestants tended to dominate his life.

“It takes you over and then suddenly you start seeing everything as a (prospective) task,” Williams says, adding not every task makes it to screen.

“There’s been a bunch that haven’t worked, but also there’s a bunch of good ones that had to be cut because there wasn’t space.

“With every task I think, ‘What would I do?’ and ‘What are some of the things (the contestants) might do?’, but they just do something that I’ve never thought of and I think that’s one of the strengths of the show.

Matt Klitscher This season’s Taskmaster cast, clockwise from left; Karen O’Leary, Melanie Bracewell, Ray O’Leary, Sieni Leo’o Olo, Dai Henwood, Paul Williams, Jeremy Wells.

“It really highlights how brains work differently. How you could get the exact same simple task and you could get 100 different ways from 100 different people.”

Williams says any hankerings he had to be a contestant on the show have long gone.

“I’m very happy with my role,” he says. “I think it’s the best job in the world but, occasionally, I do feel a little jealous of the contestants because I think they have a lot of fun. I don’t want the producers to know but they could literally not pay me and I would still do the show. I hope it goes for 16 seasons because, like I said, I spring out of bed in the morning to get out to the Taskmaster house. Sometimes I even sleep at the Taskmaster house.”

Taskmaster NZ has also provided unexpected career opportunities, not least the chance to mix with Taskmasters and assistants from all over the world.

“Last year, I went to a TV convention in the south of France where most of the world’s Taskmasters and their assistants met up in Cannes for dinner and a little gathering on the beach.

“It was kind of crazy; it was like seeing little clones of yourself from around the world,” Williams says.

“Jeremy, sadly, couldn’t come. He was on a family holiday, so I was alone and Alex Horne was alone because Greg Davies (Horne’s assistant) couldn’t make it, so we kind of paired up.”

When Williams took his stand-up show to the UK in 2022, he discovered it is not just Kiwis who watch Taskmaster NZ.

“I saw a massive uptake in sales (for my show), like I sold out the whole month and I think at least 50 per cent of them were diehard Taskmaster fans. I think a lot of people overseas have found ways to watch it.”

Taskmaster NZ, TVNZ 2, Monday August 14