Coronation Street: Has Toyah finally escaped Spider's web?

Ever since they were teenage sweethearts a quarter of a century ago, the relationship between Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Spider (Martin Hancock) in Coronation Street has had more ups and downs than the world yo-yoing championship.

But their relationship has reached a peak rollercoaster in recent weeks, extending from an unexpected proposal to a brutal kidnapping by a violent, gun-toting woman who bore a grudge against Spider.

Despite the fact that Spider has left the cobbles three times in the past 25 years, Toyah initially thought perhaps they would finally settle down together this time.

Taylor, who has played the character since 1997, says when Spider and Toyah first hooked up again, “Toyah is very keen for them to get their own place and move the relationship forward. She absolutely sees a future for them.”

But then she noticed him surreptitiously having conversations with work about the possibility of taking on another undercover police job, an activity that has done so much damage to both of them.

“I think there were a few little niggles,” says Taylor, “where she’s thinking, ‘Can I completely trust him and if I agree to this (proposal), what is my life and my future going to be like, married to someone who is an undercover detective?’ ”

ITV/Shutterstock Are Toyah and Spider finished for good this time? Martin Hancock, who plays Spider, says “I think these two will always have a bit of love there.”

Toyah, who was acquitted of her husband Imran’s murder in a dramatic court case last year, realised that she could not live with this perpetual uncertainty.

Heartbroken that Spider chose his undercover police work over her, Toyah decided she had to split from Spider. As he left Weatherfield, once again they bid each other a tearful farewell.

Hancock provides his explanation for Spider’s departure.

“What’s been happening previously in Spider’s life and what’s been happening previously in Toyah’s life, have conspired to do them down at the end,” says Hancock.

“It’s sad. They’re both very committed people. But, for now, it’s just not workable.”

The 54-year-old actor carries on, “Spider loves Toyah and so they’re both going to feel sad. There’s something between those two.

“It’s a 25-year relationship so, of course, they’re going to feel gutted that they couldn’t make it work this time.”

However, in words that will delight diehard Coronation Street fans, Hancock confesses that he thinks the story of Toyah and Spider may not yet be finished.

“I would like to think he’s leaving with unfinished business. Yes, of course, I said that the first time round, the second time round and the third time round, and now this is the fourth time round.”

All the same, he concludes, “I don’t think it’s the end of the story.

“I think these two will always have a bit of love there.”

ITV/Shutterstock Toyah (Georgia Taylor) and Spider (Martin Hancock) from Coronation Street. “They’re both very committed people. But, for now, it’s just not workable,” says Hancock of Toyah and Spider’s relationship.

Taylor, 43, says although Toyah still loves Spider she found it difficult to cope with the fact Spider was keeping secrets from her because of his job.

“It just makes her feel really betrayed. She had probably the most traumatic year of her life last year with Imran and a lot of that was based on his deceit.

“He kept lying to her and hiding things from her, so I think she feels a bit like, ‘Here we go again’.

“She thought Spider was someone really reliable and honest, and thought that she was safe with him.”

Taylor admits that Toyah still loves Spider despite everything.

And part of her did want to say yes when he proposed to her, completely unexpectedly.

“She was definitely shocked (by the proposal),” Taylor says. “She thought they would probably get a place together and live together for a bit. So this felt like maybe jumping the gun a little bit, although she does love him very much.”

Coronation Street, TVNZ 1, Tuesday to Thursday