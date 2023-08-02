Angus Cloud's most touching moments as Fezco on Euphoria

Warning: This story discusses topics around suicide, violence and drug addiction that may be upsetting for some readers.

Angus Cloud, star of the popular teen-drama series Euphoria, died on Monday at age 25. He had buried his father a week earlier, and struggled intensely with the loss, his family said in a statement.

Cloud played Fezco, the lovable drug dealer with a heart of gold, sole carer of his bedridden grandmother and little brother Ashtray, and close friend to Euphoria’s tortured lead Rue (Zendaya).

Fez quickly became a fan favourite amongst Euphoria’s viewers for his laid back demeanour – a character who seemed perpetually stoned – and his instinctive nature to protect all those he loved at any cost.

In May, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline the show's third season would "ideally" return in 2025.

"We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show – ideally in 2025 – will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam [Levinson]," Orsi said.

Here are Cloud’s most memorable scenes in Euphoria, from being the first to finally take down the show’s villain to his relentless protection of Rue.

The time Fez beat up Nate Jacobs

At the end of season one, high school heartthrob and Euphoria’s villain, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), spills about Fez’s drug work to the cops, who raid Fez’s home and force him to forfeit his stash.

Afterwards, Fez threatens Nate, telling him that if he does anything to Rue (Zendaya) or her love interest Jules (Hunter Schafer), he will “kill” him.

The boys are next seen together at a house party in the first episode of season two, where Fez makes pleasantries with Nate, who tells him “the last time we talked, didn’t you say you wanted to kill me?”

“Yeah, well, it’s a new year, playboy,” Fez responds.

As they cheers, Fez smashes a bottle over Nate’s head in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, before taking him down to throw punches at his face.

It was a moment where the show’s main villain, who had mostly tormented Euphoria’s female characters, finally faced his karma – all thanks to Fez.

The time Fez and Lexi became Fexi

Eddy Chen/HBO Fez and Lexi became close on season two of Euphoria which gave the audience hope that someone would love Fez as much as he loves others.

An unlikely pairing became one of the biggest talking points of Euphoria’s second season – Fez and Lexi (Maude Apatow), childhood friend of Rue and sister to Cassie (Sydney Sweeny).

Lexi, a bookish social outcast, meets Fez at the same party in season two (pre-Nate fight). Though on the outside the two seem to be polar opposites, they hit it off right away as Lexi launches into her book smarts knowledge while Fez genuinely listens.

When Lexi briefly leaves Fez, he asks, “where did you go? I was starting to miss you”. She laughs it off, but Fez amps up the flirting: “Why would I lie? You’re like, the coolest person in here.”

It’s a rare moment for Lexi, who can't hide the grin on her face, to receive a compliment like that. For the first time, viewers see the affectionate softie within Fez.

The time Fez became his grandmother's ‘business partner’

In the first episode of season two, the audience finally understands how Fez became the way he is, and it all goes back to his grandmother.

She rescues a younger version of Fez from his abusive father and becomes his sole caretaker. She, too, is a savvy drug dealer, and from her Fez learns the tricks of the trade.

Later, they take in Fez’s younger brother Ashtray (Javon Walton), and when Fez’s grandmother’s health starts to deteriorate, he becomes the man of the house and sole carer for the family.

It’s an important insight into how Fez’s life has led up to the happenings in Euphoria – like many of the show’s characters, his life was never easy, and he does what he must to survive.

The time Fez protected Rue from drug abuse

Eddy Chen/HBO Angus Cloud as Fez on Euphoria

In season one, we saw Fez grapple with his role as a drug dealer and a friend of a drug addict when Rue comes knocking on his door looking for opioids.

Although Fez could easily sell off his stash to his friend, Rue has just freshly returned from rehab, and he doesn’t want to see her repeat her same self-abusing behaviours.

“I’m not going to help you kill yourself Rue, I’m sorry,” Fez tells her, before shutting her out of his home.

The pattern is repeated in season two’s Stand Still like the Hummingbird, in which Fez is again forced to kick Rue out of his home after she attempts to steal medicine from his sick grandmother.

Fez was always a complex character – perhaps some couldn’t imagine a teen drug dealer to be of high morals, but Fez always kept the best intentions for his loved ones, and always existed in a world where he had to be considering the safety of those he holds close.

HBO Fez stops his close friend Rue from relapsing twice in Euphoria.

If you have been affected by any of the material in this writing the Mental Health Foundation offers four core helplines, all of which are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week: