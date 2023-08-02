Americans are bored of Meghan Markle, so why are they binge-watching Suits?

Meghan Markle is riding high in the ratings – and for once, it has nothing to do with Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey or her stormy relationship with the Windsors. The Duchess of Sussex occupies four of the top 10 places on Netflix USA’s “most watched” charts thanks to her old legal drama Suits, in which she plays spiky paralegal Rachel Zane.

It’s quite the turnaround, given the recent narrative around America going off the Sussexes. Their Hollywood friendship group is reportedly dwindling; not too long ago Meghan and Harry were mocked by South Park, in which they were shown holding signs demanding “stop looking at us”. They were also on the receiving end of several cruel jokes in Chris Rock’s recent Netflix comedy special, in which he suggested that Meghan’s strife with Harry’s family was nothing more or less than a retelling of the timeless story of in-laws not getting on.

But nobody is joking about the remarkable performance of Suits. It has broken records since arriving on US Netflix on June 23 and, according to Nielsen, was watched for 3.14 billion minutes in the week of June 26-July 2 (Suits is available in New Zealand on Netflix here and TVNZ+). No matter how much the reruns cost Netflix, Suits is inarguably better value than the US$100 million (NZ$162 million) the streamer reportedly threw at the Sussexes for a couple of documentaries.

There is even talk of Suits returning following its cancellation in 2019, although the producers acknowledge that Markle is unlikely to be part of any potential reunion.

It’s the Friends phenomenon all over again. When the Nineties sitcom came to Netflix, it had a ready-made audience of Gen Zers and Millennials who binged it to death (while taking time to protest about its fat jokes and the recurring gag about Chandler being gay).

Suits is different in that, unlike the peerless Friends, it is definitely no classic. But that’s possibly part of the charm. The show is slick and silly, while the acting is stiffer than the upper lip which Harry flexed in that interview with Oprah.

CHARLES MCQUILLAN/Getty Images Meghan Markle is riding high in the ratings.

The appeal of Suits is partly down to Meghan - an unknown when initially cast in Suits and now one of the world’s most recognisable celebrities. She has a key part as Rachel, a deadpan striver making her way in the hyper-macho world of Manhattan law. True, nobody could mistake Markle as the second coming of Meryl Streep. But she brings a spiky energy to the likeable Rachel. Hard-working uncompromising, you can see why she was a fan favourite even before the Sussex factor.

Still, the true magic of Suits lies in the bromantic energy between its lead characters, Mike Ross and Harvey Dent. They are the Mick and Keith of silly New York legal dramas, and their crackling chemistry has Suits fans bingeing until their eyeballs pop.

Ross (Patrick J Adams) has a photographic memory but hasn’t passed the New York bar exam. In a bizarre twist that defines Suits attitude towards realism, he fast-talks his way into a job with slick lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) while fleeing a marijuana sting operation.

Mike is living a lie and breaking the law (it’s illegal to impersonate an attorney). The fun in the early seasons lies in the push-and-pull between Harvey and Mike’s successful double-act in the courtroom and their knowing that Mike’s legal credentials are a sham.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh modelled Patrick Ross on himself and his days working on Wall Street (the original plan was for Suits to be a set in high finance rather than law). Just like Mike, he possessed a quick mind and a weakness for pot.

Getty Images Meghan Markle in 2016. The appeal of Suits is partly down to Meghan - an unknown when initially cast in Suits and now one of the world’s most recognisable celebrities.

“I had a good memory, and I had a dalliance with marijuana,” Korsh said in 2016. “A lot of the basis for the show is from that. But I found that very unsatisfying, as a career and ended up leaving.”

He went into TV and, after working on the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, was able to get Suits off the ground on the USA Network. The series immediately found its groove as the anthesis of the “Serious Man” drama that defined television’s so-called “Golden Age”.

“It was almost a guilty pleasure thing,” is how Patrick J Adams characterised the appeal of Suits. Arriving at a time when TV tended to take itself painfully seriously, Suits dares to be silly. It’s the anti-Mad Man, the spiritual negative image of Breaking Bad.

Those shows scrutinised masculinity and what it meant to be an American in the 21st century. Suits is about banter and legal hi-jinks; the real world never intrudes. It was set in a fantasy Manhattan – devoid of social division, where racial tensions were an exciting plot point rather than a deep schism, and historical traumas never intruded.

“We’ve been in New York for seven years and we’ve never talked about 9/11 once,” Adams told Esquire. “It doesn’t dwell on those things, the show doesn’t operate in that world.”

Suits has always remembered what kind of show it is. Several seasons in, Mike’s fake lawyer credentials are rumbled, and he is sent to prison. Shortly afterwards, the character’s grandmother dies.

With most series, these setbacks would be presented as life-changing. But Mike is quickly released from prison and, while briefly upset about his grandmother, is soon back to what he does best: romancing Rachel and winning cases with Harvey. It’s a fantasy existence where nothing ever changes, and everything works out for the best.

“I was like, ‘Here we go, this is gonna change everything’, and I came in ready to have it be this eviscerating, painful, emotional, complex thing we’d play out over the whole season,” Adams recalled of the dead grandmother storyline. “But of course, they were like: ‘We can’t have that. You can be upset, but you need to kind of process it and move on because we have other things we need to do.’”

One person who had other things to do was Meghan Markle, who, along with Adams, departed Suits in series seven (after which Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl joined the cast). There’s little chance she’ll return to Suits – it is hard to imagine how anyone, even Netflix, could afford her.

But unlike Markle, her character got her fairy tale ending: the end of season seven, the series’s very own Rachel and Ross got hitched and left for a fresh start Seattle. Part of the fun with Suits is pretending that life is as simple and optimistic as the show depicts. Don’t be surprised if those drinking deep of its feel-good vibes include the Duchess of Sussex.