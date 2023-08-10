Meet the Lynches - Shortland Street's new mega-wealthy family

Shortland Street's original cast member looks back at what the show has meant to him and audiences.

Many New Zealand actors start their careers on Shortland Street with the idea of using it as a stepping-stone to Hollywood. Actor Victoria MacCulloch sees the irony of doing the reverse.

“It’s kind of funny, isn’t it? I go to LA for five years just to come back to New Zealand and play an American character,” she says, of her Ferndale debut as Addie Lynch.

“It’s such a rite of passage and privilege to be on Shortland Street. So many incredible New Zealand actors have done their stint and gone on to do incredible things. It still hasn’t hit me that I get to be a part of that legacy.”

Addie is the latest addition to the mega-rich Lynch family, who have been creating waves in Ferndale since her brother Max (real-life American Jack Powers) was admitted to the hospital after being badly injured in a helicopter crash.

Patriarch Eli, played by Joseph Rye (V Is For Vendetta, Batman Begins), soon followed only to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer by old mate Dr Chris Warner (Michael Galvin).

After learning her father is dying, Addie arrives and is far from impressed to find a ‘gold digger’ – hospital operations manager Monique Strutter (Courtenay Louise) – at her father’s side.

Jack Powers (left) as Max Lynch, Joseph Rye (middle) as Eli Lynch, and Victoria MacCulloch (right) as Addie Lynch.

Used to getting her own way, Addie persuades Eli to illegally take an experimental drug in the hope it will extend his life. When her dad refuses to continue with the treatment, she makes an impulsive decision, which could have long-ranging implications for the family.

“I came home for Christmas to see my family and realised how healing it is to be back in New Zealand and how important it was for me to be around family. And I got this role and was like, ‘Well, I’m staying now’,” says MacCulloch, who made her local television debut in the 2016 drama Dirty Laundry, playing the daughter of Jennifer Ward-Lealand’s character.

“Addie is an American billionaire. I think we all saw Sarah Snook on Succession and became a little bit obsessed with the idea of playing a role like that.

“So I read it and I just thought that it would be a lot of fun.

“She’s also very different from me. I’m a lot more heart led and everything reads on my face. She keeps everything a lot deeper and is really hard to read. It was a challenge to play someone so different from myself in that way.”

Watching Succession helped MacCulloch prepare to play Addie.

“I did end up serendipitously rubbing shoulders with some incredibly successful people,” says Victoria MacCulloch.

“There’s one episode where they speak about being higher than the President or feeling like they have more power than the President. So it’s a really interesting dynamic,” she says.

“I was also really fortunate that (while in LA) I did end up serendipitously rubbing shoulders with some incredibly successful people, especially in our industry. I actually found that they were all just incredibly human, and lovely and generous in person.”

Whether the Lynch family fit that brief remains to be seen but MacCulloch could not be happier.

“It really is my happy place to be acting,” she says. “The first question anyone asks you when they find out you’re an actor in New Zealand is, ‘Oh, have you been on Shortland Street?’. And now I get to say ‘Yes’. It’s the coolest thing.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights.