Rebecca Gibney's kooky new role in The Brokenwood Mysteries

The Brokenwood Mysteries returns with more tales of murder and mayhem in small-town New Zealand.

Under The Vines star Rebecca Gibney is toasting her good fortune in scoring a role written just for her in The Brokenwood Mysteries.

The Kiwi actor plays Tabatha, the not quite ex-wife of Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea). A free spirit, she refuses to sign their divorce papers unless he delivers them in person.

Leaving fellow detectives Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland) and Daniel Chalmers (Jarod Rawiri) to figure out the mystery death of a motel guest, Mike and current love Beth (Jess Loudon) head off to find the elusive Tabatha who, it seems, is also a bit of a mystery.

You are usually the star of the show. What made you take on a guest role?

Rebecca Gibney: Tim Balme, the producer, wrote the first episode of Under The Vines, which I adored, and he emailed me one day to say he had written a character that he would love me to play, which was lovely. I read the script and jumped on board straight away. Tabatha is a lot of fun and Brokenwood is an institution. It was wonderful to be on such a joyous and fun set and Neill and Jess were so much fun and welcomed me with open arms.

What is your take on Tabatha?

Tabatha is a bit of a kook but deep down has a good heart and she clearly still has unresolved feelings for Mike. She’s a bit mad which made her all the more fun to play.

What was it like working on such a quintessentially Kiwi production?

Having done two series of Under The Vines here, plus the second season of Wanted, I absolutely love working at home. Kiwi crews are similar to Australian crews – very easy-going and they know how to have a good laugh. I think it’s the fact that we don’t take ourselves too seriously, plus there is a gentleness of spirit about Kiwis that you don’t get anywhere else.

It used to be that as actors matured there weren’t as many parts for them but you, if anything, are going stronger than ever. What is your secret?

I think overall there are more roles for older women now. We are an ageing population and people watching at home want to see themselves reflected on screen. I have been very fortunate that I have continued to work over the last 40 years, so I have a very loyal fan base and I am incredibly grateful they continue to watch my work. I did decide after Packed To The Rafters finished that I needed to create my own material if I wanted to stay at the forefront of the industry and I had enormous support from the people around me, in particular some female producers, agents and friends who encouraged me to step behind the camera. I would never have achieved that without their input.

You’ve reprised your roles as Jane Halifax and Julie Rafter. Are there any other characters you would like to revisit?

I’m hoping Daisy from Under The Vines will be making a comeback soon but I also love creating and working on new projects. As an actor it’s vital to keep challenging yourself with new characters. Having said that, you never know – Tabatha may show up again in Brokenwood one day.

Who has been your favourite character in your career?

I will always be grateful to Julie Rafter for the opportunities that character gave me... We made 122 episodes and it was the best fun on set. I miss the people every day. It was a very special time in my life.

You are currently filming the Australian series Prosper with Richard Roxburgh. Can you tell me a little bit about that?

Prosper follows the Quinn family who run the largest church in Australia. The church is about to expand into the US market but there are family secrets that threaten to destroy everything the family have built around them. I play Abi Quinn, the matriarch, and it is a vastly different role to anything I have done before. And working with Richard is like attending a master class every day. He is simply phenomenal. I have two other projects in development as well, so there are a lot of things happening which is great.

Your son Zac is following you into acting. What is the best advice you have for him and other aspiring young actors?

Show up on time, make sure you learn your lines, read the script over and over again until it’s fully embedded in your head, and don’t be a dick. I have watched so many talented people over the years come up through the ranks but then start to believe their own publicity and with that their behaviour changes. While there may be some people working who are unpleasant, the majority fade away as no one wants to work with horrible people. We are all spokes in a wheel and the person making your lunch is equally as important as the director or producer, so always treat everyone the same.

