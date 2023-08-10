Country Calendar: Patoka couple's long road to Cyclone Gabrielle recovery

Isabelle and Patrick Crawshaw face a long road to recovery after the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Like so many farmers on the East Coast, Isabelle and Patrick Crawshaw, who own and run a sheep and beef farm at Patoka near Napier, experienced the devastating effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The weather event in February of this year left their family completely cut off from the outside world.

“It was a surreal thing,” says Isabelle. “I try not to be dramatic, but it kind of felt like we were in a bit of a war zone.”

After four days with no power, no drinking water and no means of escape, they made the difficult decision to helicopter their two young girls off the property to stay with family in Wellington.

Richard Williams/Supplied Patrick and Isabelle Crawshaw with daughters Charlotte and Milly.

Isabelle, who is also the deputy chair of the rural community board, says while it was tough to see their children leave, both she and Patrick wanted to stay and “play a role in the community”.

It was a trying time for the Crawshaws, but pitching in with their friends and neighbours proved to be an unforgettable experience.

“Some of my most favourite memories in life will be through the cyclone,” says Isabelle. “The Fijian army came out here and we had a touch game with them and a barbecue. We still didn’t have power, we didn’t have access, we didn’t have any of that. But as a community, we just came together.”

In the midst of the crisis, Patrick was competing in the Young Farmer Of The Year competition. The regional finals were just three weeks after the cyclone but they still had no roading access and the couple had to be taken across the river to get to the competition.

Patrick and Isabelle Crawshaw in Country Calendar episode Road To Repair.

But Isabelle says that effort paid off, with Patrick winning the East Coast region title.

The recovery continues on the farm for the pair and Isabelle says they will be putting in fences for “the next three or four years I’d imagine, so it’s going to take a long time before that kind of gets back to what it once was.

“I think it’s probably just our new normal.”

Country Calendar, TVNZ 1, Sunday August 20