Documentary series The Last Movie Stars takes an intimate look at the lives and loves of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

The Last Movie Stars is now available to stream on Neon.

Together, they appeared in 10 movies. Between them they made almost 100. They each won an Academy Award (hers was for The Three Faces Of Eve in 1958 and his was for The Color Of Money in 1987) but were both nominated numerous times.

They were Hollywood royalty but Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s most enduring legacy was the relationship they had with each other. They were married for 50 years and came to represent a rare kind of partnership in Hollywood.

Their friend and author Gore Vidal described them as The Last Movie Stars and that seems an apt title for the six-part documentary series that chronicles their work together on and off screen.

The series came about after the couple’s daughter Elinor found transcripts of interviews that Newman had conducted for a memoir that he ultimately abandoned but was published posthumously. She asked actor Ethan Hawke (The Black Phone, The Northman), who directs and appears in the series, to tell the story of her parents.

The series uses a mix of archival footage, interviews and dramatised readings of the transcripts to chronicle their lives and has received widespread critical acclaim.

A review on Stuff described it as a “hugely entertaining, enlightening look back at a now long gone Hollywood”.

Hawke told the The Los Angeles Times that the spine of the series is the Newmans’ love affair.

“They were flat-out lovers. But what makes their story worth talking about is the breadth and scope of it, the fact that through their work, you see the 50s, the 60s, the 70s, the 80s, the 90s.”

The actor has assembled an impressive cast of fellow thespians to voice excerpts from Newman’s memoirs, with George Clooney as Paul Newman, Laura Linney as Woodward and stars such as Mark Ruffalo, Sam Rockwell, Rose Byrne, Oscar Isaac and more as the couple’s friends and colleagues. There are also interviews with such film luminaries as Martin Scorsese, Sidney Lumet and Sally Field.

Hawke has said that his love of cinema began with a visit to the local theatre as a child to see Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, the 1969 Western starring Newman and Robert Redford.

Coincidentally, The Good Lord Bird actor attended the same high school as Elinor Newman. As a teenager he would see her parents on the school grounds and became fascinated by the couple’s professional and personal lives.

Newman was married to his first wife Jackie when he met Woodward and the series doesn’t shy away from the pain their affair caused or the issues in their own relationship. Their daughters have described their marriage as “complicated”.

Hawke told The Hollywood Reporter, “Sometimes when we see couples that are happily married for 50 years, you think, ‘God just likes them better. They’ve got magic dust in their life.’ It’s really not the case with them. They worked really hard on developing their love, figuring out what love and what forgiveness means.”

Album / Alamy Stock Photo Paul Newman directed his wife, actor Joanne Woodward in a number of movies.

Did you know?

Newman had three children − Scott, Susan and Stephanie – with his first wife Jackie Witte. Scott was also an actor and appeared in The Towering Inferno with his father. Scott died from a drug overdose in 1987 at the age of 28. Newman and Woodward share three daughters – Elinor, Melissa and Claire.

The couple met while working together on a play in 1953. While filming their first movie together, The Long Hot Summer in 1957, they began an affair.

Initially, Woodward was the bigger star, earning an Oscar in 1958 for The Three Faces Of Eve. She wore a dress she had sewn herself to collect her Academy Award.

Newman and James Dean were often up for the same roles. In 1955, Dean was cast to play boxer Rocky Graziano in Somebody Up There Likes Me. However, Dean died in a car crash before filming. Newman took over and became a star.

Newman took up motorsport at 46 and was still racing in his 80s. He won several titles, including four SCCA National Championships.

Philanthropy was important to the couple. After the loss of his son, Newman began the Scott Newman Center, which offered educational programmes on drug addiction. The Newmans’ Own brand of products have earned millions for charities.

Woodward was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2007. She lives in Connecticut and is 93. Newman, 83, died in 2008 from lung cancer.

The Last Movie Stars, Prime, Tuesday August 22