And Just Like That: Why aren't Aidan and Carrie friends?

Carrie Bradshaw gets a second chance with the one that got away.

When you’ve dealt mentally and emotionally with the image of Aidan (John Corbett) parading around a Manhattan apartment in his tighty-whities in this week’s episode of And Just Like that…, I want you to consider something:

Why aren’t Aidan and Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) just friends?

For the last couple of episodes they’ve been behaving like FWBs with boundary issues, stealing week-long reality breaks in Che (Sara Ramirez)’s Airbnb.

Sure, Carrie’s visited the ranch where Aidan and his sons live, but we didn’t get to go with them. We just get to see them rolling around in a borrowed bed, giddily shopping for homewares, and hiding from building management in their underoos like a couple of naughty teens. It’s giving me the heebees.

I’ve been down on the reunion since Aidan returned and I’m not the only one, but nothing they’ve done so far has got me over that hump. In fact, some of it, like Carrie wondering if marrying her now-dead husband Big was a huge mistake, has actively made the hump bigger.

Supplied Why did they have to start with the pashing? What about just being pals?

It feels so forced and silly. But most of all it feels like a missed opportunity to do something genuinely novel, like making them close, loving, totally platonic friends.

I finished watching Platonic on Apple+, a tender-hearted buddy comedy starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen as old college buddies who reconnect as 40-somethings in LA, before I got stuck into AJLT.

Fresh, funny and deeply life affirming in ways AJLT could only dream of being, there wasn’t a hint of unspoken sexual tension or romance between the lead duo in Platonic. It felt so honest, and so reminiscent of friendships I have and cherish with my male pals. I absolutely loved it.

APPLE /Supplied Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are the Platonic ideal in Apple's comedy non-rom-com.

How much more uplifting would it have been if Carrie and Aidan had a reunion like that, rather than having so little to say to one another after a decade apart the only thing left to do is hit the nearest hotel room and go at it?

I sound prudish, but that’s not my intention. It’s just that I remember how good it felt to finally see the life-giving power of female friendships, the reality for most women, reflected back to us when SITC first aired. Why not do that for friendships with male characters now? Especially when we all need to see non-toxic non-sexualised masculinity modelled more than ever.

I’m younger than Carrie, though not by much, and like her, I’ve had female friendships that have saved my life and continue to give me so much tautoko and love. But I also have male pals who I cherish just as much.

Supplied We've seen Aidan (John Corbett) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) be everything except pals to one another.

I’ve even had an old flame come back into my life after what seemed like aeons, and guess what I didn’t do. (If you guessed immediately jump him, have a cookie.)

It was nice to catch up, mostly because none of those awkward feelings existed any more – they couldn’t. After 20 years, I was a completely different person and so was he. What we did have was lots of nice things in common, a shared history, and some basic respect for each other, also known as friendship.

I don’t see my pal nearly enough. But, corny as that sounds, it was healing to reconnect with him. It finally turned off a spigot of shame I didn’t even realise was leaking all over me until it stopped.

SUPPLIED Platonic is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

How much more engaging – and how much more like real life – would it be if Carrie had given that to Aidan instead trying to take him back to their old stomping ground? How much more uplifting would it have been to give Carrie a male pal who doesn’t want more from her than Miranda or Charlotte ever have?

Are we really still stuck in the When Harry Met Sally mindset, where attractive people can’t be friends without wanted to shag each other? Really?

Maybe it’s just bad writing mired in nostalgia, maybe shows like Platonic are now what Sex In The City was then? I just know this whole Aidan thing was supposed to be a joyful retconning​ of the past, but like a grown man inexplicably wondering around someone else’s house in his Jockeys, it’s weird and awkward to watch.