Criminal family battles against powerful cartel in Kin, a new Irish drama series

The conflict between a crime family and an international cartel is at the heart of Kin, a contemporary Irish drama.

On the one side are the Kinsellas, a multi-generational family based in Dublin. They want revenge on the powerful Cunningham cartel, after an associate kills one of the Kinsella family’s younger members.

The drama’s cast includes Aidan Gillen (Game Of Thrones, Peaky Blinders), who plays family head Frank Kinsella, and Maria Doyle Kennedy, who plays Frank’s sister Birdy.

Kin’s main character is Amanda Kinsella, a wife, mother and businesswoman whose world is rocked when her teenage son, Jamie, is murdered.

“She (Amanada) starts off as a low-level mob wife,” says David Davoli, an executive producer of Kin.

“She’s laundering money for the family, but she doesn’t see herself as doing anything wrong, in a similar way to Carmela from The Sopranos in terms of moral relativism.”

Bernard Walsh Clare Dunne plays Amanda in the contemporary Irish drama Kin.

Amanda, played by Clare Dunne, married into the Kinsellas when she wed Jimmy Kinsella (Emmett J. Scanlan), Frank’s nephew.

“Amanda is a strong, sassy, stylish, smart mother,” says Dunne.

“She’s intelligent and has a lot of untapped potential. She has a little bit of ambition, but her main focus is as a mother who loves her two kids.

“She’s in a difficult position within the hierarchy of the Kinsella family because she doesn’t want her two sons – Anthony and Jamie – to become criminals, but she’s guarded and watches what she says around Frank Kinsella, the head of the family.

“At first, Frank thinks that Amanda is not important to him. She’s not part of the picture or one of the real family. He just wants to know, ‘Is she doing her job?’.

“I don’t think she’s very close to Frank. She’s always been slightly wary about him. But over time, she observes a lot about him and how he runs things.

“Amanda’s relationship with Jimmy, her husband, is interesting. They are great friends. They’ve a sense of humour together. I think they’re still attracted to each other after 17 or 18 years. But there is a power struggle in the beginning of the story over the direction Jamie is taking in his life.

“Amanda sees his potential. He’s a smart kid – handsome, talented. Her aim is not to belittle what Jimmy does for a living, but she feels that she got roped into this world and has to stay there.

“But the next generation – her children – don’t have to. Jamie’s murder is a catastrophic event in Amanda’s life that takes place in the first episode.

“The grief of losing a child is big and deep. When I delved into it as an actor, I realised there’s not just shock, sadness. There’s self-blame and questioning, denial and wishing. You wish you could reverse time. You wish for things that couldn’t be because it’s so painful.”

Former Game Of Thrones actor Aidan Gillen plays Frank Kinsella.

Jamie’s death has a dramatic effect on the Kinsellas.

“It splits the family and puts them in a feud with the bigger organisation,” says Kin’s writer and showrunner Peter McKenna, referring to the Cunningham cartel.

“It puts everything in peril.”

Kin is billed as a ‘David and Goliath battle’ as the Kinsellas fight against the Cunninghams.

In charge of the Cunninghams is the ruthless Eamon Cunningham played by Ciaran Hinds.

“Eamon Cunningham considers himself kingpin of the Dublin drug scene,” says Hinds.

“He is an internationalist, a businessman. He has contacts in Europe, South America, Asia. He built up a business empire.

“Apart from illegal underground activity, he’s involved in investment portfolios, real estate and other above-board schemes. Eamon is the sort of man who doesn’t go into a city to stay in a hotel. He owns the hotel.

“So his operation is based out of a hotel in Dublin where he is protected with security. That’s where he meets people he deals with.

Ciaran Hinds as Eamon Cunningham.

“He has the controlling hand. He’s not going into a dodgy location. He’s an absolute control freak.

“The Kinsellas are confined to Dublin. They are big fish in a small pond as far as Eamon is concerned.”

McKenna, who also created Kin, says he “drew on different inspirations for Kin”.

“The idea came from my love of family dramas,” he says.

“Many of my favourite shows, books, movies are about families.

“I also like the gangland genre. I was in a position to merge two things I enjoy and explore characters in this world.

“I researched the gangland scene in Dublin. I was careful not to base characters on anyone in particular, but when you’re writing something in any genre, you want to make that world feel authentic.”

Kin, TVNZ+, from Thursday, August 24.