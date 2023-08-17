Why Taskmaster NZ's Melanie Bracewell is not afraid to make a fool of herself

New Zealand comedian Melanie Bracewell flies the Tasman so frequently, the aircrew now greets her by name.

Bracewell, who is based in Melbourne, makes regular appearances on New Zealand comedy shows including Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Project and also co-hosts weekly Australian comedy panel show The Cheap Seats with comedian Tim McDonald.

For The Cheap Seats – now in its third season – Bracewell was nominated in the most popular new talent category at last year’s Australian television awards, the Logies. Then, just weeks ago, the show took out the Logie Award for the most outstanding entertainment show on Australian television.

Now she can add Taskmaster NZ to her expanding resume.

“I just try to say ‘Yes’ to anything. If you can, why not?” Bracewell says. “It’s always worked for me in the past and this was one of those things I would never turn down because it’s just one of the funnest things to do in your comedy career. I thought, ‘I’m going to make it work’.

“I flew out after (The Cheap Seats) recorded and then the next day we were doing a week in studios and then we had an after party and I basically went straight from the after party to the airport. It was a whirlwind.”

Matt Klitscher “You want people that aren’t afraid to make a fool of themselves and I think I’m at that point in my career where nothing matters any more,” says comedian and Taskmaster NZ contestant Melanie Bracewell.

Bracewell is up against Dai Henwood, Ray O’Leary, Sieni Leo’o Olo aka Bubbah and Wellington Paranormal’s Karen O’Leary in the battle to impress Taskmaster Jeremy Wells and his offsider Paul Williams. Previous winners have been Angella Dravid, Laura Daniel and Josh Thomson.

The experience turned out to be everything Bracewell hoped for and more.

Bracewell herself admits she entered the show with few inhibitions.

“I’ve always wanted to do Taskmaster but I’m glad it’s come at this time of my life where I’m not too worried about how I am seen,” she says.

“You want people that aren’t afraid to make a fool of themselves and I think I’m at that point in my career where nothing matters any more.”

That said, having a self-confessed strong competitive instinct, Bracewell did her homework.

“I’m a big fan of Taskmaster so I had already seen quite a few seasons but I watched a few extra episodes – but not too many. I didn’t want to go in there and overthink.”

However, there were still times during filming when she questioned her own abilities.

“It really made me look in the mirror and just say, ‘Am I stupid?’ quite a few times because I think where I failed in a lot of the tasks was reading comprehension.

“I was so excited to do the task that I failed to read the task properly and I would run off without the instructions and just try to remember what I had to do.

“That did come back to bite me quite a few times.”

Taskmaster NZ season four cast: Clockwise from left; Karen OâLeary, Melanie Bracewell, Ray OâLeary, Sieni Leoâo Olo, Dai Henwood, Paul Williams, Jeremy Wells.

And her sporting abilities and height – which she thought might be an advantage – didn’t prove to be as helpful as she hoped.

“They’re mostly mental challenges and that’s the fun of it – finding ways to do the task by subverting the rules,” Bracewell says.

“In the UK version, for example, there’s some people that are really smart on paper – they’ve written books, they’ve got PhDs or masters degrees but they just absolutely flail. Sometimes it requires street smarts, not just book smarts, which is really fun to watch.

“When you do something, it’s hard not to think, ‘I can’t imagine any other way of doing that. I’m sure everyone’s done the same thing.’ And that’s not the case. The entire series, people just approached everything in such different ways. I guess it is a real insight into the human condition.”

Taskmaster NZ, TVNZ 2, screens Monday and Tuesday.