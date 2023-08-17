Ray Meagher reveals origins of his famous Home And Away catchphrase 'stone the flamin' crows'

Ray Meagher’s 35-year stint as Home And Away’s Alf Stewart has made him an Australian icon and earned him a place in The Guinness Book Of Records as the longest-serving character on an Australian drama. Now 79, the actor is still making waves in Summer Bay.

What is your earliest memory?

The alarm going off at 4.30 this morning. I can’t remember any further back than that.

What is the top of your bucket list and why?

I don’t have a bucket list as such. I’m very content and I like to do things spontaneously. I mean, you might not know what you want to do until it suddenly comes to you.

What is the most memorable meal you’ve ever had?

Roast lamb, veg and gravy – anywhere, any time. There’s a whole pile of fancy rubbish that you can have at restaurants where they charge $4 million and look down their noses at you, but in the fair dinkum department, roast lamb, the gravy, roast potatoes, all of that stuff.

What would you have been if you hadn’t been an actor?

A lost soul. Early on as an actor I got a cab licence, but I really only drove cabs for probably half a dozen weekends. That gave me enough cash in my little hand to get through the week so I could still audition. I held on to that cab licence for about 10 years because I sort of thought, ‘I’m just not going to get more acting work. It’s all going to dry up, so I’ll hang on’, and I hung on and hung on but I kept working and doing bits and pieces. Not a lot early on, but enough to scrape through from one job to the next.

Ray Meagher is in the Guinness Book Of World Records as the longest-serving character on an Australian drama.

What are the best and the worst things about ageing?

You probably should ask me that question in another 20 years when I get old. But, on reflection, probably not worrying about what people are impressed by or not impressed by. Just getting on with it and doing the best you can. And the worst thing – trying to remember where I have to be for work each day, which pill I have to take when and what it’s for, and all those PIN numbers.

Have you ever said, “Stone the flamin’ crows” in real life?

Only when telling people stories about the bloke that I borrowed the expression from. He was a stock and station agent in outback Queensland and his name was Dick Backhouse. As a very small boy, I used to hear him saying, ‘Oh, stone the flamin’ crows, mate. You wouldn’t buy that bunch of sheep if your backside was on fire’. He used to talk at 1000 miles an hour, drinking rum and coke, and as a kid I’m sure my mouth was hanging open, thinking, ‘Isn’t Mr Backhouse a funny man?’. That was the first place I heard it. That would have been early 50s.

What scares you most in life?

Just before somebody says ‘Action’. You think, ‘I hope the right words come out of my mouth’ and if the first few do I’ll probably be right. It’s a bit like jumpstarting an old broken-down car. Once you get it going, away you go.

Do you have anything in common with Alf Stewart?

Well, I had scribbled down we looked the same and we sound the same but I think I use different vernacular to Alf. I think he’s a pretty fair, pretty straight-up-and-down, realistic sort of a guy. I hope I don’t fly off the handle quite as quickly or easily as him and I hope when I do, I say, ‘Sorry I was wrong about that’. I can genuinely own up to it and admit it.

Where are you happiest?

Sitting in the crowd watching the Wallabies beat the All Blacks. Sadly, I’m not happy very often.

Supplied Ray Meagher and Belinda Giblin as Alf and Martha in Home And Away.

Ray Meagher’s Favourite Storylines

The Anzac Day storyline where Alf suffers post-traumatic stress disorder after accompanying a class of Summer Bay students on a trip to the Canberra War Memorial. I really enjoyed doing that. Going to the war memorial in Canberra with the local kids on a class trip and then losing it a bit and finishing up in a Veterans Hospital with an even older bloke (played by now 99-year-old Vincent Ball) in the next bed. At one stage I said to him, ‘What are you in for, mate?’ and he rolled over and propped himself up on one elbow and said, ‘Oh, just about everything’. I can really relate to that.

The tragic 1992 story of young lovers Blake (Les Hill) and Meg (Cathy Godbold). She had cancer and died in his arms on the beach. They were just sitting on the beach looking at the sunrise and nodded off and that was the way she went. It was just lovely and really affected us at the time. Even more tragically, Cathy died in 2018 of a brain tumour at age 43. She was a lovely girl.

And the third...? Steve Peacocke as Brax in any storyline you want to pull out. I thought he was fantastic.

