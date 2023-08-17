The Brokenwood Mysteries' guest star Vanessa Rare on what inspired her return to acting

The Brokenwood Mysteries returns with more tales of murder and mayhem in small-town New Zealand.

Vanessa Rare had given up on acting until she was offered a part in the 2021 drama The Sounds – and then the jobs kept on coming.

She had a major role in the New Zealand-Irish joint venture The Gone, appears in The Brokenwood Mysteries – as Mama Sass, the leader of an all-woman motorcycle gang – and has recently wrapped filming on the psychological drama Friends Like Her.

“Ever since I decided to let my hair go grey and I shaved it into a mullet I’ve had job after job after job,” Rare says.

However, the real – and much more poignant – reason behind Rare’s decision to give up teaching drama and go back to acting is because it is what her “incredible” late mum – champion ballet dancer Anne Schultz – wanted her to do.

The actor’s first time in front of a camera was starring as scheming solo mum Rata in Gaylene Preston’s 1990 comedy hit Ruby And Rata.

She went on to co-star in one-off drama Kahu & Maia, the movie The Z-Nail Gang and – in her longest television role – played Shortland Street nurse Te Hana Hudson from 2000 to 2007.

An accomplished writer and director as well as an actor, she then turned to teaching a new generation of upcoming performers.

“I loved teaching so much that I decided I just didn’t want to act any more. Plus, there were no parts for women my age,” the 60 year old says, adding that changed when she was asked to audition for the role of Pania Cottle in The Sounds.

“Mum said to me, ‘Go on, do it’. I don’t know what happened, but I just decided that I wasn’t going to worry about being the best at anything any more. I was just going to honour the characters as much as I could because I’m not an actor. I didn’t do drama school. I mean, crikey, I haven’t even got my School C.”

Buoyed by her 30 years’ experience in the industry and the success she was having with her students, Rare decided to give acting another chance.

“I started to apply myself and really came up trumps because all of a sudden these wonderful roles came along and I was able to practise what I preached,” she says.

“I feel quite overwhelmed by it all... I’m quite happy living by the ocean with my dog and just existing and being happy. But when my mum passed it changed me massively.

“I came up close and personal with death and realised, ‘Well, if life is 45 minutes long, I’ve only got five minutes left so I had better hurry up and have some fun’.”

She is enjoying her newfound success, even if it is still sometimes a little overwhelming.

“I still hide underneath the blankets and peek out whenever anything’s premiered,” she says, adding watching herself on screen is always difficult.

“Years and years ago, Gaylene Preston gave me the biggest growling because I didn’t watch the rushes – because I couldn’t bear to watch myself.

“She said actors need to watch those rushes so that you can see what you’re doing wrong. Now I understand that.

“And I just dedicate my every performance to my mum and to her life. And I think that that’s where I’m able to reach beyond what I used to be able to reach because what’s changed in my life is that she’s not here any more.”

Matt Klitscher Vanessa Rare (seen here sporting her grey mullet) stars as Mama Sass, the leader of an all-women motorcycle gang in The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Rare counts her role as Wiki in The Gone as some of the best work she has ever done.

“It was a really amazing experience, to be honest. I’ve been acting for 33 years and it is the most incredible experience I’ve had,” she says, admitting she would love the crime drama to come back for a second season.

Rare also hasn’t ruled out a return to Shortland Street and jokes she is happy to put on her writer’s hat to find a way to bring Te Hana back.

“I was only thinking last night – I’m an insomniac and I wake up between one and three every night – that Te Hana could come back and challenge for the management of the hospital and her and Chris Warner could end up as lovers,” she says, laughing.

Maybe she should have a word in the ear of the tooth fairy she plays in the Te Whata Ora commercials to make that particular wish come true.

