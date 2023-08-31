Shortland Street star Carlos Muller on what makes him happy

Shortland Street's original cast member looks back at what the show has meant to him and audiences.

Within minutes of making his Shortland Street debut in June last year, new ambo Logan Barns – played by Carlos Muller, 21 – was hitting on some of the drama’s biggest female characters. Social media quickly, and rather affectionately, dubbed the character Logan the Bogan. A year on, while Logan is nursing a broken heart after being dumped by Dawn (Rebekah Palmer), Muller – who made his screen debut as a teen alongside Charlotte Rampling, Marton Csokas and George Ferrier in the movie Juniper – is now a Ferndale fan favourite.

What makes you most happy?

I would say I feel the most happiness after spending time with my family. I’ve got a brother (stage actor Caleb Muller) and three step-brothers and one step-sister. I’ve also come to realise how much dogs make me happy. I’ve got two – Minty, a Maltese – she’s quite old now which is a bit sad – and Mocha, a springer spaniel.

What scares you most?

I would say spiders. But if I go a little bit deeper, I would say not reaching my full potential because of laziness. I’d hope that the older I get the more I push myself, and push my limits, to truly enjoy what life has to offer.

“I don’t really think there’s a real pathway to becoming an actor,” says Shortland Street star Carlos Muller.

What is your advice to anyone wanting to be an actor?

I don’t really think there’s a real pathway to becoming an actor. I think, in retrospect, it’s more who has the most passion and love for the craft and who’s going to put themselves out there with confidence. But also, just have fun with the journey. (Getting a part on) Shortland Street is definitely a waiting game. Until you get that golden opportunity you just have to keep at it and never really give up and be patient because it’s hard if you are being declined all the time.

How long did it take you to get your first acting role?

I got scouted during a show when I was Year 11. That’s when I first got the agent and then I got a role, maybe two years later, in the movie Juniper and then nothing else until probably nearly two years after that when I got Shortland Street. I’d auditioned for the show a few times but I was lucky that Logan was a big role and that I landed it.

What is your earliest memory of Shortland Street?

My first memory is of auditioning with Jess Sayer and Theo David (Maeve and Viliami). (The producers) put me in costume and put me on the set, which was really cool. A year later, I am so proud to be working

with them.

Do you have anything in common with Logan?

I believe Logan to be very emotionally intelligent and he has the biggest heart for the people who he cares about. I guess, in a humbling way, I would say I’m the same. He tends to put all his chips on the table, even if it doesn’t work out. Logan is a real car fanatic.

“I admire people with good intentions,” says Carlos Muller who plays ambo Logan Barns in Shortland Street.

What do you drive?

It’s actually funny as, currently, I have no car. I don’t drive anything. However, my favourite car is a Jeep and when the money starts rolling in that is going to be my first big purchase. I’m not into the cars like Logan is but the car that he drives is very cool.

Who do you admire most?

I admire people with good intentions. My mother, Michelle, and my father, Brent, are some of the most giving and selfless people I know. I have a lot of respect for them.

What superpower would you like to have?

I would say, definitely, flying or teleportation. I mean, these days traffic in Auckland is just the worst thing. If I could teleport I’d have so much more time in the day. I still live on the North Shore and I’ve been graciously given a car for the week while my friend is away but, otherwise, I have to hope Mum can spare her car.

“Funnily enough, my hair didn’t become this curly until a few years ago,” says Carlos Muller.

What is your favourite animal?

Apart from dogs, actually grizzly bears. They are a fascinating species and very, very strong.

Did you ever think your hair would be such a big part of your character’s legend?

Definitely not. It’s funny to see it being integrated into the script and become a part of Logan. I think that the stories (where Logan searches for the children born to his sperm donor father) were so hilarious because of the way Logan thought he was related to anyone with curly hair. Funnily enough, my hair didn’t become this curly until a few years ago. When I was young I had it long and it was a little curly but pretty straight. Then I cut it short and it grew back really curly.

Carlos Muller loves:

A sunny beach day never disappoints me.

I love watching the 2007

coming-of-age movie Into The Wild. Sean Penn is a fantastic director.

I currently love going to the gym and working out.

Carlos Muller hates:

I really hate chalk. I just can’t touch it – something about

the texture.

Haircuts. I think it’s because my instructions aren’t the best and then I’m just never satisfied.

Avocado.

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights.