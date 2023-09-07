Celebrity Treasure Island essentials: 21 pairs of underpants, but no ear plugs allowed

18 celebrities compete for their chosen charities on the latest season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

Signing up for a show like Celebrity Treasure Island can make you hyper aware of your behaviour. Just ask Miriama Smith.

“It’s really funny, like the whole idea of reality TV,” says the actor who is playing for the charity Coastguard NZ.

“As soon as you agree to it, you feel like there are cameras already in the walls. You haven’t even gone into camp yet but you’re like, ‘They’re watching me’.’’

Smith says she wasn’t allowed to speak to former Celebrity Treasure Island contestants once she had agreed to do the show.

“So I know TK (Te Kohe Tuhaka) and he had done it the year before. I know Melodie (Robinson, also a 2022 contestant). I know people like that. But I was too scared to ring up,” she says.

This season of Celebrity Treasure Island is fronted by returning hosts Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels.

The setting is a picturesque South Island lake where 18 contestants, including Smith, are expected to be pushed to their limits in a series of challenges.

Ranging in age from 27 to 71, the cast includes presenters, actors, comedians, activists, a musical theatre star and a former rugby league player.

While Smith, whose television career includes roles on Shortland Street, The Gone, 800 Words and Mercy Peak, wasn’t allowed to chat with previous contestants, she did view some old episodes.

“I watched it and thought, ‘Oh yeah, I can kind of get away with making friends’. But there’s way more strategy and those that kind of understood the game were playing the game long before we even touched the ground, if you know what I mean,” she says.

Smith lives in Waihi. She is the mother of a 10-year-old son and is also a celebrant and a yoga teacher.

She says she wanted to do Celebrity Treasure Island as it would take her out of her comfort zone.

“I’m getting older and becoming a total creature of comforts,” she says. “I realised that I was kind of slipping into easy mode.”

As in previous seasons, the contestants are limited about what they can bring to the show.

Although Smith didn’t mind having her mobile phone confiscated during filming, she wasn’t that thrilled when she and some other contestants had their face wipes and compacts mirrors taken off them.

“They were trying to really strip us back to like no mirrors, like really bare necessities,” she says.

“I think we were allowed to bring in personal hygiene (items) like tampons. We weren’t allowed to bring in extra toilet paper, no food. Some vitamins were even taken off us because they were deemed unnecessary or unessential.”

Fellow contestant Grant Lobban, who played Shortland Street’s resident IT guy, Damo, also wanted to step outside of his comfort zone when he signed on for Celebrity Treasure Island.

“It’s a gig, it’s a job and it looked like it was fun,” he says.

“I knew it was going to challenge me with my personality type. I can be a bit reserved at first in new environments and new people.”

“To everyone’s amusement I brought 21 pairs of underpants because I think the maximum amount of time you can be there is 21 days or something and I bought exactly 21 pairs of undies,” says Grant Lobban.

Like Smith, Lobban watched old episodes of Celebrity Treasure Island to familiarise himself with the show.

“I’m not sure if it was a good thing in the end,” he says.

“It may have made me more nervous looking at it. I kind of think I wish I hadn’t but it sort of hyped me up a bit. I could see the pros and the cons and where I would be challenged.”

When asked about what he packed for the competition, he mentions an eye mask and ear plugs that were both confiscated.

Then there were the calculated clothing items that accompanied him to the filming location.

“To everyone’s amusement I brought 21 pairs of underpants because I think the maximum amount of time you can be there is 21 days or something and I bought exactly 21 pairs of undies,” he says.

“I didn’t know what was going on with the undies situation. Can you wash them? I just bought 21 pairs just to cover my base there.”

Lobban, an actor and comedian, spent five years on Shortland Street as a series regular before departing the show last year.

These days Lobban, whose Celebrity Treasure Island charity is the Mental Health Foundation NZ, resides in Christchurch where his teenage daughter lives with him half the time.

“It’s a lot more slower paced,” he says of life after Ferndale.

“It’s just different in that I’m not on that Shortland Street treadmill any more. Certainly it slowed things down but it was a lot of work, especially learning those lines. I don’t miss having to cram those lines in my head. I miss doing the scenes when you actually got it done. Rehearsals were always fun. So you know, there’s things I miss and things I don’t.”

Meet the contestants

Blair Strang is playing for Dementia Foundation.

Blair Strang, 51

Chosen charity: Dementia Foundation

Claim to fame: Blair played ambulance driver Rangi Heremaia on Shortland Street and he has also had roles on Nothing Trivial, Head High and Go Girls.

TVNZ Publicity Courtney Dawson is playing for Middlemore Foundation.

Courtney Dawson, 34

Chosen charity: Middlemore Foundation

Claim to fame: Courtney is a comedian who has appeared on Have You Been Paying Attention? and Paddy Gower Has Issues.

Matt Gibb is playing for the Cancer Society.

Matt Gibb, 42

Chosen charity: Cancer Society

Claim to fame: Matt presented the property series Country House Hunters: New Zealand and has also appeared on a range of TVNZ shows such as Seven Sharp, Kiwi Living and Good Morning. His presenting career began in children’s television on Squirt and Studio 2.

Mary Lambie is playing for Cure Our Ovarian Cancer.

Mary Lambie, 59

Chosen charity: Cure Our Ovarian Cancer

Claim to fame: Mary spent seven years fronting TVNZ’s mid-morning weekday lifestyle show Good Morning.

Eli Matthewson is playing for the Burnett Foundation Aotearoa.

Eli Matthewson, 34

Chosen charity: Burnett Foundation Aotearoa

Claim to fame: Eli is a comedian and writer who has featured on 7 Days, Have You Been Paying Attention?, Funny Girls and The Project. He was one half of Dancing With The Stars’ first same-sex couple when he teamed up with Jonny Williams in last year’s competition.

Matt Klitscher James Mustapic is playing for Gender Minorities Aotearoa.

James Mustapic, 27

Chosen charity: Gender Minorities Aotearoa

Claim to fame: James is a writer and comedian whose CV includes work on Seven Sharp and 7 Days. Last year he fronted the TVNZ+ documentary series Abandonment Issues.

TVNZ Publicity Jazz Thornton is playing for Voices Of Hope.

Jazz Thornton, 28

Chosen charity: Voices Of Hope

Claim to fame: Jazz is a mental health advocate who won last year’s Dancing With The Stars. She has also written three books and produced multiple films.

TVNZ Tāme Iti is playing for I Am Hope.

Tāme Iti, 71

Chosen charity: I Am Hope

Claim to fame: Tāme is an activist, artist, actor and poet. He co-produced and starred in the local film Muru, an action drama about the 2007 Tūhoe raids.

Jordan Vandermade is playing for Youthline.

Jordan Vandermade, 36

Chosen charity: Youthline

Claim to fame: You might recognise Jordan from the Lotto live draws or being part of Sky Sport’s rugby coverage team. The experienced presenter was also a co-host of children’s television show Studio 2.

Megan Alatini is playing for Women’s Refuge.

Megan Alatini,

Chosen charity: Women’s Refuge

Claim to fame: Megan, a singer, was part of girl band TrueBliss which was formed on the reality show Popstars. She was in The Tribe and was a judge on NZ Idol.

Mel Homer is playing for The Aunties.

Mel Homer, 53

Chosen charity: The Aunties

Claim to fame: Mel is a radio personality whose CV includes travel writing, MC-ing and being a voice-over artist. TV viewers may recall her from Three’s weekday mid-morning show The Cafe where she co-hosted alongside Mike Puru.

Matilda Green is playing for Variety Children’s Charity.

Matilda Green, 32

Chosen charity: Variety Children’s Charity

Claim to fame: Matilda met her now husband Art Green on The Bachelor NZ’s inaugural season. Since then she has become a social media influencer, author, television presenter and podcaster.

Laura Daniel is playing for Shine.

Laura Daniel, 32

Chosen charity: Shine

Claim to fame: An actor and comedian, Laura’s list of television credits include 7 Days, Have You Been Paying Attention?, Jono & Ben At 10 and Funny Girls. She won Taskmaster NZ’s second season and was runner-up on 2019’s Dancing With The Stars.

Nick Afoa is playing for BBM Foundation/Just Move.

Nick Afoa, 37

Chosen charity: BBM Foundation/Just Move

Claim to fame: Nick is a musical theatre star who played the role of Simba in the stage productions of The Lion King here and overseas.

Steve Price is playing for Child Cancer Foundation.

Steve Price, 49

Chosen charity: Child Cancer Foundation

Claim to fame: Australian-born Steve is a former rugby league player who represented the Canterbury Bulldogs and captained the New Zealand Warriors.

Turia Schmidt-Peke from Celebrity Treasure Island

Turia Schmidt-Peke, 29

Chosen charity: Fonua Ola Network

Claim to fame: Actor Turia has played Geo in the bilingual local drama Ahikāroa and she also starred in Shortland Street: Retribution.

Celebrity Treasure Island, TVNZ 2, Monday to Wednesday from September 18