Jessica Mutch McKay says election season is like 'two Christmases in one year'

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has ruled out doing a deal with Winston Peters and NZ First after the election.

An election comes but once every three years and for a political journalist, it’s a time of real excitement coupled with early mornings and late nights.

For TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay, election season is the equivalent of a World Cup to a sports fan, and certainly worth the long hours.

“Election campaigns, in a sad way, kind of always give me a massive energy boost,” she laughs. “It’s like two Christmases in one year.”

Mutch McKay will moderate the first and final Leaders’ Debates on TVNZ. It will be the nation’s first chance to see how the Prime Minister fares against the Leader of the Opposition.

So how will the Chris and Chris show compare with 2020’s pairing of Jacinda versus Judith?

“It’s a completely different ball game, because I think Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins both had really different styles.”

Mutch McKay says that for her, the standout moments of the 2020 debate were the times in which Ardern and Collins revealed, “That real human side of them. When they sort of seemed to relax into it, and drop the politician mode, and we saw the two leaders answering quite authentically, and I hope we can get that from the leaders this time too.

“This is the first time we’ll see the two Chrises standing side by side, both auditioning for the role of Prime Minister, and that’s a really unique thing to be able to show the audience because so much of reading a person is about the way they react to things.”

Mutch McKay says the debate will be a real test for Christopher Luxon as it will be his first time in this kind of environment. Chris Hipkins is a more seasoned politician with more debate experience under his belt. But anything could happen on the night.

“The first debate is always a bit of a different kettle of fish. There’s a lot of hype, there’s a lot of pressure, there’s nothing like being in a studio, on live television, it’s a very raw feeling. And you can’t replicate that in the practice rooms that they do. So that first experience, I think, will be really compelling,” she says.

“This campaign is a bit more gloves off than it was last time. At the moment, it’s still looking like it could be a close fight, although a couple of weeks could change that.”

Moderating a debate requires a fine balance. There is the need to ensure that both parties get equal time, and that no one dominates the conversation, but it can be complicated to navigate.

“I think you want to stay out of it as much as possible, but at the same time, we don’t want those standard political messages over and over again. And we do need to apply pressure and push back on things.

“So I think I’ll be making sure I hold them to account but also making sure that the audience hears from them.”

Mutch McKay says that in some respects, preparation for a debate like this happens across the year building up to the election.

But she will also conduct extra research to ensure she is across all the details of their policies.

“What I tend to do for these is do a whole lot of preparation, go in there with a really clear plan, and then be prepared to throw it all out the window depending on what they say on the day.”

At the last election, Covid-19 recovery was the main focus. This time around, Mutch McKay says that the cost of living is the topic that’s going to “really dominate people’s thinking.

“I think crime will be another big one that people are wanting some answers on,” she says.

Mutch McKay says that health care, education and climate change remain issues that help people decide how to vote.

MMP (the mixed-member proportional system) is also a big factor in how people vote now. Either party might need to form a coalition with a smaller party or a kingmaker as they are often called.

“The kingmaker status, because of MMP, always makes for a really exciting election and I think New Zealanders are strategic and thoughtful in their voting. We get MMP now and people know how to use it to their advantage.”

First Leaders’ Debate, TVNZ 1, Tuesday September 19

