Actor Megg Alexander says she's nothing like her Shortland Street character Cassie

Journalists often ask actors if they have anything in common with their characters and most reel off a list of shared traits.

However, Shortland Street returnee Megg Alexander is happy to say her world bears no resemblance to that of drug addict Cassie who can’t remember where her missing baby is.

“It definitely has been a challenge to wrap my head around and do these really difficult scenes because, in real life, I’m definitely not the kind of person to be doing that,” says the 17 year old who fits acting around her schoolwork.

“It’s been really interesting to get into that side of myself, to be more aggressive and more out there.”

Cassie first arrived in Ferndale last year with her mum Justine (Chelsie Preston Crayford), who was one of the Brightshine church leaders. The teen fell in love with Wilder (Darby McKessar), the son of Nurse Maeve Mullins (Jess Sayer).

After Wilder’s death at the hands of Brightshine leader Rebekah (Antonia Prebble), Cassie announced she was pregnant with Wilder’s baby and, despite Maeve’s efforts to support her, left town.

However, Cassie is back – no longer pregnant, unable to say where her baby is and hooked on drugs. Maeve’s attempts to help her – and find out the fate of her missing grandchild – are fruitless and Cassie’s lying and stealing cause a rift between Maeve and her wife Nicole (Sally Martin).

Will Cassie ever remember what happened to her baby?

“I really hope that, at some point, she does clean up her act but, obviously, Cassie is quite unpredictable so we can only hope at this point,” Alexander says.

While the young actor knew her character would be making a comeback, Cassie’s transformation from a Bible-quoting good girl to drug-fuelled nightmare has been as big a surprise to Alexander as it has been to viewers.

Alexander was still at school – she now studies online – when she was cast as Cassie and she says even before the character went off the rails, she and Cassie were very different.

“Playing a character who is so not you is a really good challenge because it forces you to look at things from a different perspective. I could sort of see Cassie as a friend, someone I could know,” she says, adding she was totally unprepared for the changes in Cassie.

“I wasn’t really sure what was going to happen or what the storyline would be but I knew that I was going to come back.”

When she realised how much the teen had changed, she decided to research drug addiction.

“I really had no idea how it affected a person and how they behaved (under its influence),” she says.

“I read a couple of articles that were medical-based, and also looked at how drug addiction was portrayed in the media and in films and on TV shows like Euphoria.”

However, even knowing the impact the drug has on personality, she still found firing off tirades of abuse at her co-stars – particularly Sayer and Martin – unsettling.

Shortland Street is Megg Alexander’s first acting job and she says the cast have been really supportive. “Honestly, Jess Sayer is like my mum on set.”

“Anything mean that I had to say felt quite bad because they are really lovely people in real life,” Alexander says.

“And, honestly, Jess Sayer is like my mum on set – she’s amazing – and Sally is just so talented but, because I had so much trust in them, I could just go all out in my performance, even if it was something quite rough or aggressive.”

There is no way she could imagine behaving like that herself, she says, admitting there were times when Cassie’s aggression got to her.

“I sort of feel what she’s feeling in that moment, and I just have to take a bit (of time) for myself afterwards. But being around such amazing people, cast and crew, does help because I can just joke around and calm down from anything that I just had to do.”

That said, the young actor says her time on Shortland Street has been life changing and she is now convinced her future lies in performing.

“It was my first acting job and it’s been quite amazing because I had no idea what I was doing,” she says.

“I was so nervous but, meeting everyone, my co-stars have definitely made me feel a lot more comfortable on set. I feel like it’s a second home almost. It’s like Ferndale is my drama school.”

