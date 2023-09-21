Why acting is taking a back seat for House Rules NZ judge Katrina Hobbs

Five teams put their homes on the line for a whole house renovation on House Rules NZ.

Katrina Hobbs is a woman of many talents.

Not only is she an interior designer, magazine editor, actor and photographer but she is also a judge on House Rules NZ.

Viewers may recognise her from Home And Away and Shortland Street but she also appeared in Celebrity Treasure Island’s inaugural season more than 20 years ago.

These days her working life revolves mainly around design.

Hobbs, who edits bi-annual magazine Habitat by Resene, studied interior design in Australia and she has clients here and overseas.

When asked how she describes the interior design in her own home she says: “I’m going to use the term eclectic elegance because I am eclectic. I don’t subscribe to one particular design ethos if you like.

“I’m not a maximalist but I’m definitely not a minimalist but I do love some beautiful clean lines.

“But then I will put an incredibly detailed, busy wallpaper and then back that up with a really rich paint colour and some luscious cushions.

“I love working with patterns. Like large scale, small scale, and working with complementary colours – all those sorts of things that are quite complex that I spent years studying. I love pushing those boundaries.

“You know, sometimes you get it wrong but sometimes you get it right and it’s really cool and it’s really fun.”

Hobbs wanted to be part of House Rules NZ because she loves learning and seeing what other people can do.

“I think I got this from both my mother and father,” she says. “They have always nurtured a learning experience for us.

“I just love observing other people’s ideas. I’m intrigued by how people work under pressure because, you know, sometimes we all work brilliantly and sometimes we fall apart.”

Hobbs comes from a creative family which includes siblings Chris and Rebecca who have appeared on Shortland Street.

Her Australian-based brother Tom also has acting experience and has featured on Australian series Winners & Losers, Rake and Picnic At Hanging Rock.

A younger sister, Fritha, is an architect while another sister, Stella, is described by Hobbs as “a social media guru”. Then there is older sister Jessica, a director who has worked on British productions such as The Crown, Apple Tree Yard and The Split.

For Hobbs, acting is taking a back seat because of her other work commitments.

“I don’t have time for auditions at the moment I’ve got to say,” she says. “I did a stint on Shortland Street about a year ago and that was so much fun.

“I played a really nasty character and I did Brokenwood Mysteries which I absolutely adored.

“That was a wee while ago. I seem to get cast as these truly awful characters which are so much fun to play.”

House Rules, Three, Sunday to Tuesday.