Multi-party debate moderator Jack Tame says smaller parties could have more influence than ever before

Small can be mighty. It’s an idea we could see in action at this year’s election, with some of our more compact political parties poised to wield power.

Q+A host Jack Tame, who will moderate the multi-party leaders’ debate on TVNZ, says given that Labour and National are polling at “historically pretty low levels”, the smaller political parties could have a greater say in government than ever before.

“That will mean that unlike previous years perhaps, if there was to be a support or coalition agreement that forms the next government, those support partners might have much more influence than they have in the past,” he says.

Under MMP, voting has almost become a strategic sport, with voters weighing up the pros and cons of allocating their two ticks and carefully considering how their moves on the political gameboard will affect the election outcome.

The smaller political parties will be playing their own game of strategy too, ensuring their must-have policy items are met before entering into an agreement with the incoming government.

“It’s pretty clear, I think, from some of the horse trading so far, that the smaller parties are prepared to play hardball when it comes to forming a support agreement or a coalition,” says Tame.

“For example, David Seymour has said repeatedly that Act won’t just automatically agree to support National. They won’t automatically enter a coalition.

“If they don’t get the kind of policy concessions that Act wants, given the size of their support base, then he’s prepared to sit on the crossbenches and that could make for a totally different dynamic in our parliament, compared to anything we’ve experienced recently.”

At the time Stuff spoke with Tame, the parties attending the debate had yet to be determined.

The final line-up will remain open until the week of the debate because of the timing of TVNZ’s qualifying polls.

“Parties have to consistently poll at a certain level in order to qualify,” says Tame. “So we never know until shortly before the multi-party debate exactly who will be included.”

But there are some parties who are guaranteed a spot on the panel. Parties that already have members of parliament with an electorate seat, like Te Pāti Māori, will automatically qualify.

Tame says that the Green Party, Act and NZ First are also likely to be in attendance.

“So much of the news coverage is dominated by the two biggest parties. It’s a really good opportunity for the other parties to make a pitch to voters about why they should have more influence in the next parliament,” says Tame.

“I think all of the debates are going to be quite important in the context of the campaign, because the sense I get from talking to a lot of people is that they feel a bit apathetic about politics, and perhaps haven’t made up their minds with as much certainty as they have in the past.”

Tame says he will be asking the candidates about those issues that are most crucial for New Zealand voters this election.

“Cost of living, law and order, health, education, climate change, these are all really significant issues for voters and issues for which those parties have pretty strong policy positions.”

Trying to wrangle a potentially large group of people with many differing opinions and views all vying to have their voices heard could be a daunting task but Tame says he plans to “try and play it like a good referee”.

“You actually don’t want to be the focus of the debate. You want to get out of the way. But, at the same time, there are some critical questions that I think the audience will be expecting us to ask and expecting the candidates to answer.

“And if things get wildly out of control, you’ve got to be totally ready to go.

“You’ve got to be ready to pounce, so that you can bring everyone back under control in a few seconds and, given some of the candidates who are likely to be involved this year, sometimes that can be harder than you might expect.”

Multi-Party Leaders’ Debate, TVNZ 1, Thursday October 5