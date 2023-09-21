Why Home And Away star Jessica Redmayne loves New Zealand

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

New Zealand holds a special place in the heart of Home And Away newcomer Jessica Redmayne.

Not only does she have fond memories of holidays here with her Kiwi mum’s family but the 31-year-old actor also filmed her TV debut here, playing Poppy, the teen daughter of Weld’s builder-surfer Woody (Rick Donald) in the much-loved drama 800 Words.

Up until then, the former dancer had been touring with the child-friendly entertainment group Hi-5, awaiting the chance to break into acting.

“I learned so much on 800 Words that you could never learn in an acting class or at university,” says Redmayne, who was 25 when she was cast to play the 16-year-old Poppy.

“There’s something different about New Zealand. It was comforting and there was real warmth – not to say that Home And Away is not warm – and was a great environment to work in for me because I was young and green and naive.

“Rick said to me – I’ll never forget it – ‘This is the best job you’ll ever have. Every job after this will not compare’. And he was right. It was a wonderful experience.”

Redmayne was sad when the show, which starred Kiwi actor Erik Thomson, was unexpectedly axed at the end of its third season in 2018.

“All good things have to come to an end, I guess, but I think that show certainly had legs; it could have kept going for a long time. It was really a beautiful show.”

Redmayne went on to have guest roles in Wentworth, Five Bedrooms and Netflix’s Fisk, before finding a more permanent home – for the next three years at least – in Summer Bay as social worker Harper Matheson.

Harper, who is an old friend of local cop Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), arrived in the bay seeking his help after her sister Dana (Ally Harris) was wrongly accused of stealing drugs from the hospital where she worked.

Redmayne says it was great to arrive with ‘a sister’.

“We had each other to lean on and we both still to this day kind of reassure each other that we’ve got each other,” she says, adding the pair worked hard to establish a sisterly bond even before they started filming.

“We spent a lot of time together to get that chemistry and we really do relate to our characters quite closely in that. It was really nice to walk on to the show with her.”

Harper’s attempts to save Dana from prison have been repeatedly thwarted by the actions of crooked cop Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky), who had Dana abducted with the aim of killing her and staging her death as a suicide. Cash and Harper manage to rescue Dana in the nick of time, but now the trio could all be looking at jail time for their actions.

Although Harper’s future might be looking a little dodgy, Redmayne couldn’t be happier.

She had always been keen to join the cast of the long-running drama, never more so than when three of her 800 Words co-stars – Rob Kipa-Williams (Ari Parata), Bridie Carter (murdered real estate agent Susie McAllister) and Rick Donald (Alf Stewart’s evil stepson Kieran) – were on the show.

“When Rob, Bridie and Rick were all on the show at the same time, I was desperate to join them and work with them again,” she says, adding she has auditioned several times for different roles.

“I actually can’t recall how many times exactly I have auditioned but this particular character really resonated with who I am and my core values.

“I’m at a point in my life, maturity wise, where I am ready to do a character like this. She’s not an easy character to play because she’s got quite a lot of, I guess, history. She’s done quite a bit.

“When you’re a social worker, you see a lot of things the general public doesn’t and you deal with tough cases. I really love that that is her background and it really makes it interesting moving forward.”

Redmayne is quick to add while she is hoping for some strong storylines, she doesn’t want to know too much about what is in Harper’s future.

“As actors, we have the opportunity to talk to the writers to find out what’s coming in their future and I sort of did that in the beginning but I realised that I prefer not to know because then it doesn’t dictate the way you play the character,” she says. “These days I like to be surprised.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights