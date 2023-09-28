Political reporter Maiki Sherman opens up about her life and the food choices that will 'shock every Maori '

Maiki Sherman (Ngāpuhi/Whakatōhea), 35, is TVNZ’s deputy political editor, reporting for 1News. She was born in Auckland and moved to Rotorua with her whānau when she was one year old. Her television career started at age 20 when she was a reporter for Te Karere. Maiki lives in Wellington with her partner Anaru and their six children, aged nine months to 13 years.

Do you look forward to the election?

Every political journalist looks forward to the election and, if they don’t, they need to get a new job. This is our Olympics. This is the highlight of any parliamentary term. We look forward to this every three years because it’s a lot of fun and it’s also hugely important. We want people to get out and vote just as much as the politicians do, because we know how important this whole entire system is.

What is the most stressful thing about covering an election?

It’s just non-stop. There is event after event. You’re flying from one town to the other, one end of the country to the other and you’re having to keep your eyes open and your ears open at all times. Because when our politicians are out in the field, you never know what’s going to happen.

Where were you born and where did you grow up?

I was born in Auckland. My parents lived in Otara and when I was a year old we moved to Rotorua. That’s where my parents enrolled my siblings and I into kura kaupapa Māori (Māori language immersion school). That has been a significant part of my life. The school is more like a whānau. I went there from the age of five years old right through to the age of 13. So if you can imagine going through your schooling life with about 100 students on the roll, then your class size is 10, maybe 13 max, then they become not only your best friends but also pretty much like siblings.

TVNZ 1 political reporter Maiki Sherman says any political journalist who doesn’t look forward to the election needs to get another job. “This is our Olympics. This is the highlight of any parliamentary term. We look forward to this every three years because it’s a lot of fun and it’s also hugely important.”

Given you have a busy job and six children, is there such a thing as a work/life balance?

You’re always feeling like you could do more on either side of that balance. So you have to be really kind to yourself, but also have a strong support system. I try to speak kindly to myself. This week I’ve been reading a lot more because I haven’t been on the campaign trail. I’ve been reading a lot more at nighttime to my children which I’m really enjoying and they are really enjoying. It’s really fulfilling. But it’s not something that I can always do because I’m quite exhausted. You always feel like you could give more of yourself in this space or that space but then you have to be kind to yourself and realise you’re doing the best you can do.

Do you have a favourite way to relax?

I do enjoy running. I love the treadmill but I do run outdoors. My partner and I really try to get out and go for a run. We are part of the 5K club. So we’re not marathon runners but we do pull off solid five-kilometre runs. That really helps with trying to clear the mind and just feeling good. Any sort of exercise and movement (helps) in these types of roles, otherwise you can stay in your head the entire time and you can let that fatigue overwhelm you.

How would your friends describe you in three words?

Determined, hard-working and loyal.

Can you recommend a TV show?

Virgin River. If I was going to sell it to someone I would simply say that it has breathtaking scenery and is set alongside a river. (There is a) log cabin with a fire, lots of cosy cardigans, a glass of wine here and there and the most amazing hair on a lead actress that you’ll ever see. And it has Martin Henderson who is obviously a Kiwi favourite.

What three things do you always keep in your fridge?

Milk for the children’s cereal, broccoli because it’s my favourite vegetable and Yoplait vanilla yoghurt – the big tub – because my children will not eat any other flavoured yoghurt with their breakfast.

Loves

Old Māori books. I have a side hobby of going to secondhand shops or any sort of bookstore and searching high and low for any old Māori books.

My partner Anaru. In a job like this you need a strong backbone and he is it. He looks after me and encourages me to keep going. I love that guy.

Parliament. The building itself is stunning. I just think we’re so lucky. I’m so lucky to be able to walk in here every day and this be my office. It feels so grand and it’s home to such significant history in New Zealand.

Hates