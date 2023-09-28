Difficult decisions needed about death, says The Casketeers' Kaiora Tipene

Francis and Kaiora Tipene and the staff of Tipene Funerals return for season six of The Casketeers.

This may be your last chance to see The Casketeers – at least in its current format. Francis and Kaiora Tipene (Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri) are embarking on a new adventure next year, with a series called The Casketeers On The Road.

Kaiora Tipene says the new series will follow the couple as they travel the world to learn about the funerary traditions of other cultures.

Although the countries they will be visiting has yet to be finalised, she hoped they might experience Mexico’s Day Of The Dead.

“If we do get the chance and we do go over there, I know that there’s a lot of waiata they also sing and so I hope we get the opportunity to learn a waiata from them.”

The drive behind the project was to gain “an understanding, a true understanding of being with their people, in their country,” says Tipene, but it will also help the couple to deepen their knowledge of their multicultural clientele, who come from many backgrounds.

Francis and Kaiora Tipene from The Casketeers. Kaiora hopes the series has helped normalise conversations around death.

Historically, the patrons of Tipene Funerals were predominantly Māori and Pasifika but Tipene says that’s changing with more Pākehā and people from other cultures wanting to use their services.

“It’s been beautiful, they love it. They even ask us if they could adopt some tikanga traditions when we take their loved ones home.”

Tipene hopes that through The Casketeers’ six seasons, they have helped normalise conversations around death while admitting, “it’s not your everyday conversation”.

But she says it is important to be able to talk about choices surrounding death, such as burial versus cremation and where you want to be laid to rest, whether that is where you currently reside or where you came from.

“For some people it’s easy, for some it’s not. It is a difficult conversation but we’re doing our best to help normalise this conversation so that when the time comes it’s not as difficult.”

And then there are those other conversations which might be even more challenging – the guest list.

Tipene says that sometimes people ask if the staff can prevent feuding family members or friends from attending the funeral to avoid drama. She gently laughs, “I can’t be your policeman in that situation.

“Funerals are for everybody. They may even reunite – if just for that one moment – and there may not be any arguing. They might have nothing but love during that time and, who knows, after the burial they might even spark up that conversation.”

Kaiora Tipene, from The Casketeers, says she and Francis are often approached by people wanting to share how meaningful the series is to them.

Given the couple’s popularity – they even get tourists from North America popping into the funeral parlour for selfies – they are often approached by people wanting to share how meaningful the series is to them or to let them know when the time comes for their family, they’ll be placing a call to Tipene Funerals.

“That’s what we hear, ‘Oh my dad said he’s going to come to you. We’re definitely bringing our mum to you. And if I’m not walking in, then you’re definitely carrying me in those doors, Francis.’

“So it’s quite funny how people have a bit of humour on that. It helps them as well.”

The series is not only popular for its insights into funerals but also the infectious joy and humour that Francis, Kaiora and the staff at Tipene Funerals inject into what can be a sombre business. They are experts at balancing the need for moments of levity while also being sensitive to the people in their care.

The Casketeers’ Kaiora Tipene, with her husband Francis, says having their daughter Ngāwaiata has “been a real joy for us”.

In season six of The Casketeers, viewers will again be reaching for the tissues as the Tipene whānau help guide people in their grief. We’ll also see a touching farewell for a beloved pet and its master. Sadly, Kaiora and Francis suffered their own loss when Kaiora’s uncle died.

While 2024 is set to be a busy year for the couple with their new series filming, 2023 has already been a momentous one too.

In August, they welcomed their seventh child together. Daughter Ngāwaiata joins their six boys and Francis’ son from a previous relationship.

“She’s been a real joy for us,” says Tipene. “So nothing but beautiful vibes at our whare.”

The boys even fight over who gets to hold Ngāwaiata, such is their excitement at becoming big brothers to a little sister.

“When they get in the door from school, they just run straight to her. They’re loving having a baby sister.”

The Casketeers, TVNZ 1 Monday (from October 9)