The heartfelt reason Blair Strang chose his Celebrity Treasure Island charity

18 celebrities compete for their chosen charities on the latest season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

It’s a cliche but true. Being a contestant on Celebrity Treasure Island really does put people out of their comfort zones. Just ask Blair Strang.

“I was actually a little bit shocked at the cabins,” he says referring to the contestants’ basic outdoor accommodation set-up.

“I didn’t think we were going to be roughing it quite as much as what we did. I thought we would possibly be staying in better accommodation and then we’d come on set.

“I honestly believed that – because I’d heard stories about reality TV shows where that occurred. But that was not the case.”

Strang, an actor and lawyer, admits he is not the camping type.

“I think the last time I went on camp was in year 10 – fourth form, in 1987,” he says. “I’m not Mr Outdoors at all. I prefer a nice four-and-a-half or five-star hotel.”

Supplied Blair Strang says Celebrity Treasure Island was “terrifying at first and that was part of the challenge”.

Strang, who is known for starring roles on Shortland Street and Nothing Trivial, is speaking to Stuff the day after Celebrity Treasure Island’s first episode has screened.

He talks about what it is like being on a reality show where, unlike most of his television appearances, he is not pretending to be someone else.

“It was terrifying at first and that was part of the challenge,” he says.

“I wanted to see if I could get through it and not make a complete (fool) of myself.

“But it’s terrifying because as an actor you rely on the script. I know actors who couldn’t even stand doing improv. I’m one of those.

“I like a script. You walk on, you know what you’re doing. You rehearse and you can have fun within the character.

“I mean it kind of is you but it’s not you. You know what I mean? Because it’s a story. But (with Celebrity Treasure Island) you felt somewhat vulnerable. But after a while, there were times when you forgot you had a mic on.”

Strang says he didn’t watch any of Celebrity Treasure Island’s latest seasons before joining the show.

“I saw maybe bits of it when my friends were on it back in the early 2000s. But I think it was at a very basic level then,” he says. “I tried to watch an episode but I couldn’t do it. I was too nervous to be honest.”

Supplied Blair Strang (second left), seen here with fellow Celebrity Treasure Island contestants Mary Lambie, Jazz Thornton, Miriama Smith and Megan Alatini, says he tried to watch earlier episodes of the series but couldn’t do it because “I was too nervous to be honest”.

Strang is playing for the charity Dementia Foundation.

“I picked it because Mum’s got dementia and we, as a family, have been looking after her,” he says.

“I’ve taken on the majority of that. I’ve seen what she’s gone through – from when we first started noticing signs to where she is now.

“And the dementia... she’s quite significantly on with it now.

“She still has lucid moments where she recognises me but it’s at a tough stage for her which is very sad because she was – and probably still is – the matriarch of our family.

“(She’s) an ex-school teacher, ex-deputy principal. So yeah, I’ve seen the deterioration. I thought this (Dementia Foundation) will be a charity that I’d like to at least make mention of while I’m on the show.”

Celebrity Treasure Island’s Blair Strang is helping care for his mother who has dementia as “Mum has deteriorated a little bit quicker than we thought”.

Strang, who lives in Waipu in Northland, now has his parents living with him.

“They were in Auckland and the house that they were in wasn’t suitable because there were a couple of other health issues they had,” he says.

“They were in a two-storeyed home. The idea was to get them up with me and then we’d get them a little place of their own but Mum has deteriorated a little bit quicker than we thought. So yeah, she’s with me and we have care coming to the home.”

Waipu is an area to which Strang has family ties.

“I’ve been living here for a while,” says Strang. “My mother is from here – from a little place called Takahiwai. We’ve got the farm in Takahiwai and I decided to move up here part-time maybe five or six years ago.”

But once his son, now 26, went flatting, Strang began living up north full-time.

Work-wise, Strang is gearing up for his lead role in Mannbannd, a play penned by his Shortland Street colleague Michael Galvin, which will be performed at Palmerston North’s Centrepoint Theatre later this year.

Then there is his work as a family lawyer.

“I enjoy giving people clarity around their sad situations,” he says.

“So it’s been good. I enjoy the litigation side of it. But I’ve managed it in such a way where I’m not taking on too much because it can become quite consuming.”

