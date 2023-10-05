Home and Away star Ally Harris opens up about her late ADHD diagnosis

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

A late diagnosis of ADHD has proved no barrier to success for Summer Bay newcomer Ally Harris.

The Perth native, who plays nurse Dana Matheson, says she was at high school before she realised what she wanted to do with her life.

“I wasn’t one of those kids that wanted to be an actor. But when I was a child I used to play with my cutlery at the table. I had a whole series of stories for them,” she says, admitting her mum wasn’t too impressed with the behaviour.

“It was only once I was in high school, and I was doing more and more acting, that I discovered I really liked it – and felt really capable of doing it.”

That was a revelation for Harris, who says growing up, unaware she had ADHD, meant she often found herself feeling inadequate in some scenarios.

“When I found things that I was interested in – and was good at – I really just went all in. By the time I was leaving high school, I just knew that (acting) was what I wanted to do. I was 16 or 17 then.”



The now 26 year old threw herself into acting classes – including working with renowned New Zealand acting coach Miranda Harcourt – going on to roles in the Ioan Gruffudd-led forensic drama Harrow and the true crime series The Claremont Murders.

Then, at the beginning of 2023, she and 800 Words star Jessica Redmayne were cast as Home And Away’s newest residents – sisters Harper and Dana Matheson. When Dana was wrongly charged with stealing drugs from the hospital where she worked, she and big sister Harper went on the run, ending up in Summer Bay where social worker Harper sought help from old friend Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).

To say things went spectacularly wrong is an understatement. It turns out Dana had been framed by her boyfriend, who was working in cahoots with a crooked cop. After the pair discovered Dana hiding out at Irene’s (Lynne McGranger) house, they abduct and try to kill her, only to be thwarted by the timely arrival of Cash and Harper.

However, now Cash is suspended from work and Harper and Irene face court charges.

Harris says the idea of ever being on Home And Away – let alone in such a pivotal and exciting role – never crossed her mind.

“As an actor working in Australia, sometimes auditions would come through and you’d think, ‘Oh, that looks fun’, but I never really thought I would be on the show,” she says.

“Honestly, it was only when I was being flown to Sydney to the callbacks that I started to think, ‘I wonder if I’m going to be on the show’, and here I am.”

Harris left her home, family and boyfriend behind in Perth to move to Sydney for the drama and found a new big sister in Redmayne.

“It really, really helped to have somebody there,” she says, adding she comes from a big blended family, which includes three sisters.

“When I came on the show, I remember people saying, ‘It’s like a big family’ and it absolutely is. It’s been the easiest transition that it possibly could have been and I’m really grateful for that.”



Meanwhile, conscious she has a three-year contract to play Dana, Harris is keen to find common ground with the young nurse.

“Anytime I work, I just bring as much of myself to work as I possibly can. I want to be as much like myself as possible, because I’m spending a lot of time in this world,” she says.

“Obviously, the circumstances are different, and I don’t get to decide what I do – that’s in the script – but that’s wonderful because it’s such a great exercise in self exploration.

“You go, ‘I wouldn’t ever do that, but if I did that, why did I do that? Why would I do that?’ You get to kind of find a different part of yourself that does do that.”

After her drama-filled debut, Harris is looking forward to what happens next for the impetuous Dana.

“One of the directors compared it to being like a repertory theatre company where, instead of doing different plays and playing different people, it’s like you stay as Hamlet but in different genres.

“It’s really exciting,” Harris says. “I came on the show, doing kind of like a crime thing, and now it’s heading to comedy and things like that. And that’s so fun – just to see the same person but in different scenarios.”

