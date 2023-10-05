What is the most significant event in New Zealand's political history?

They have been turning the spotlight on the party leaders for the past few weeks, but as election night looms we ask the country’s top political reporters what politics really means to them.

TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

Jessica Mutch McKay, TVNZ’s political editor

What has been the most significant event in New Zealand’s political history?

I don’t think that you can go really go past Covid. That was such a huge game-changing story and issue for us. It changed all of our lives. And from a reporting sense, completely everything turned upside down.

What triggered your interest in politics?

I think sometimes people think, ‘Politics is so boring and so dull’. But, actually, what goes on here has a massive impact on every New Zealander, like whether it’s tax cuts or climate change policy... All of these things have a flow-on effect and affect our daily lives and I love being in the centre of that.

What do you think will decide the election?

I think we're going through a tough time in the economy so who do they want to lead us out? I also think a lot of New Zealanders will look at this and think not just about what it means for them but also for New Zealand as a whole.

Q A host Jack Tame.

Jack Tame, Q+A host

What has been the most significant event in New Zealand’s political history?

I’m going to turn back the hands of time in a big way here and I’m going to say the drafting and signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

What triggered your interest in politics?

I think I’m fundamentally interested in the way the world works... and I think when you think about how the world works, how economies function, and how power is distributed, politics is an obvious place to end up. I didn’t study politics or anything like that but I’ve always been fascinated by it.

What do you think will decide the election?

I think economically, a lot of New Zealanders feel as though we're in a tricky spot and fundamentally, it'll be the cost of living crisis.

TVNZ 1 political reporter Maiki Sherman.

Maiki Sherman, TVNZ’s political deputy editor

What has been the most significant event in New Zealand’s political history?

The land march led by Whina Cooper. That represented a significant moment in history, for Māori, yes, but also for the entire country, because it really brought the struggles of Māori – not just for whenua, but for culture for reo – to the fore.

What triggered your interest in politics?

I think growing up as part of a generation who was reclaiming their language, their culture, and their identity, naturally it lends you towards challenging the system and the status quo and those in power. That kind of aligns with journalism.

What will decide the election?

Public fatigue. People are just tired. They have been with the current government for a long time and Covid only served to exacerbate that feeling. I think there is a lot of voter fatigue out there.

Newshub presenter Ryan Bridge.

Ryan Bridge, Newshub presenter

What triggered your interest in politics?

My grandmother, Pam. When I was a kid we used to sit in front of the fire, cup of tea in hand, talking politics till late in the night. I was voted class president at age eight. Where did it all go so wrong?

What do you think will decide the election?

A combination of the incumbent’s performance (or lack thereof) and the state of the economy. What we’re now starting to see is strategic voting playing an important part in the formation of the next government.

Newshub presenter Samantha Hayes.

Samantha Hayes, Newshub presenter

What has been the most significant event in New Zealand’s political history?

Giving women the right to vote. Until then politics wasn’t really democratic, was it? New Zealand led the way globally, allowing women to vote in parliamentary elections in a landmark ruling in 1893 and we’ve been trailblazers ever since.

What triggered your interest in politics?

As a fresh-faced 18-year-old university student I was asked to help with Three’s election night coverage at the National Party’s headquarters in Gore. It was my first experience in the rolling maul of a moving press pack and the exhilaration of knowing we were live on television, and anything could happen, had me hooked.

What do you think will decide the election?

My money is on, well, money. People are feeling stretched, with the cost-of-living crisis causing a lot of pain.

Newshub political editor Jenna Lynch.

Jenna Lynch, Newshub political editor

What has been the most significant event in New Zealand’s political history?

Everything is significant to a political addict like me. But the standout in New Zealand is women getting the vote.

What triggered your interest in politics?

When I became a journalist I quickly learned that everything leads back to the Beehive. The decisions that are made in parliament every day have an impact on every aspect of our lives, from filling up the car to the health services we receive. It’s a huge privilege and responsibility to be able to hold politicians accountable for those decisions.

What do you think will decide the election?

Policy wise - money. The cost of living crisis is cutting deep for so many kiwis. I think turnout will also be a major factor in the result whether people are inspired enough to vote.

Newshub presenter Paddy Gower.

Paddy Gower, Newshub

What has been the most significant event in New Zealand’s political history?

When women got the vote ahead of any other country in the world.

What triggered your interest in politics?

It’s through politics that we decide what kind of country we want to have. And, you know, whether that’s one side or the other, at least we’re in there thinking about what’s going to make us better as a country. And that absolutely drives me. I just love that idea of politics as a way of making us a better place to be.

What will decide this election?

The economy. It's who Kiwis think will get us out of this funk that we're in. I think the economy is more real to people than ever before because they literally feel it every time they walk out the door.