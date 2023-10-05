TVNZ's John Campbell: 'Voting is a precious right and we should all do it'

Labour leader Chris Hipkins will be isolating for 5 days while he recovers from Covid, his spokesperson says.

There are journalists who say they never vote. TVNZ’s chief correspondent John Campbell is not one of them.

“Voting is a precious right and we should all do it,” he says, adding that journalists are just as passionate about New Zealand as other citizens.

“I get one vote just like everyone else and I’m never going to waste it as long there’s blood pumping through my veins. I’m going to get to the polls and I would urge everyone to do the same thing.”

On election night, Campbell will be where he has been for every election since 1999 – presenting the outcome of the nation’s vote on live television, this time hosting 1News Your Vote 23 Election Night Special.

“I think this will be my ninth election and I absolutely love them,” he says, adding that thanks to technology, there have been huge changes in the past 25 years in how votes are counted.

“When I first started, you were almost getting the results by carrier pigeon and didn’t know what was happening until quite late. Last election, we basically knew a very small number of minutes after 7pm that Labour were going to run back home.”

While, the polls indicate National looks likely to be the frontrunner this time around, there is still plenty to keep viewers on the edge of their seats on election night.

“There’s a whole lot of amazing contests,” says Campbell, who admits to loving politics.

“Is the Green Party going to have their best election ever? How many seats will Te Pāti Māori win?

“And then, of course, there’s Act. David Seymour was on his own only two elections ago, so how many MPs are they going to bring in and are they going to be enough to get National over the line? Is Winston going to get across 5%? This stuff is fascinating. It’s absolutely fascinating.”

There are also the personal dramas that play out over the night.

“There have been people who I’ve admired over the years who’ve lost their seat and you do feel a personal sense of disappointment for them because they are effectively being fired in public.”

TVNZ New Zealand First leader Winston Peters being interviewed by Jack Tame on TVNZ political show Q+A.

Campbell believes the election coverage is a ‘show’ that appeals to all age groups.

“I think my first memory (of an election) is listening to it on the radio in Wellington with my mum and dad,” he says.

“I do remember a couple of elections where they were really not seeing eye to eye at all about who should win and that made it really engaging because there were real debates and discussions. And sometimes they’d get quite fiery.”

A veteran of live television, Campbell knows there is always something that can go wrong but he has only one big fear – declaring a result too soon.

He cites the 1948 US Presidential election when the Chicago Tribune jumped the gun and mistakenly declared Thomas Dewey had beaten incumbent President Harry S. Truman in the polls.

“There have been times when I’ve had a producer saying in my ear, ‘Someone else has already called’ and I’ve thought to myself, ‘It’s too soon’. I haven’t done it yet and I’m not planning to do it this election.”

