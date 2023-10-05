Political party leaders' reveal their favourite biscuits and TV shows

NZ First's Northland candidate Shane Jones has been singing up a storm on Tiktok this election campaign.

Politicians have dodged some curly issues over the past few weeks so we thought we’d throw them a few lighthearted questions.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks to the media.

Christopher Luxon, National Party leader

Waiheke Island. Favourite TV show: Right now it is Welcome To Wrexham, because I love the humour of Ryan Reynolds and the inspiring story of turning around a football team.

David Unwin/Stuff Chris Hipkins speaks at a Labour Party rally in Wellington.

Chris Hipkins, Labour Party leader

Kapiti Coast. Favourite TV show: New Amsterdam (because health and politics collided during the pandemic).

Stuff Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

Marama Davidson, Green Party co-leader

I can’t go past Hokianga. It’s my homeland and it also happens to be the most beautiful place on Earth (as officially verified by my father who has travelled to every country on the planet). Favourite TV show: At the moment I’m really into Ahikāroa on Māori TV. It’s a savvy, modern show about a group of urban rangatahi and their complicated lives. It’s bilingual so it helps me practise my reo Māori and support indigenous creatives, all while I get caught up in the drama.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Green Party co-leader James Shaw addresses the media.

James Shaw, Green Party co-leader

Bay of Plenty. Opotiki. Favourite TV show: The Last Of Us. It’s phenomenal. Episode three is possibly the best and bravest piece of TV I have ever seen.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour.

David Seymour, ACT Party leader

Oakura Bay, Northland. Favourite TV show: Outrageous Fortune (and Westside). Great Kiwi actors, hilarious storylines. Nothing like it is made in today’s buttoned-down world.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

Winston Peters, New Zealand First leader

Whananaki – where I was born. Favourite TV show: The Chase – because we all want the underdog to win.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

Rawiri Waititi, Te Pāti Māori co-leader

Cape Runaway. Favourite TV show: At the moment it’s Celebrity Treasure Island. I love supporting and screaming at my mate Tame Iti and always get a few laughs from Turia Schmidt-Peke. (This question was asked prior to Tame Iti's departure from Celebrity Treasure Island)

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Te Pāti Māori co-leader