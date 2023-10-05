Political party leaders' reveal their favourite biscuits and TV shows
Politicians have dodged some curly issues over the past few weeks so we thought we’d throw them a few lighthearted questions.
Christopher Luxon, National Party leader
- Favourite biscuit: Has to be the Cookie Time chocolate chip cookie.
- Favourite holiday destination: Waiheke Island.
- Favourite TV show: Right now it is Welcome To Wrexham, because I love the humour of Ryan Reynolds and the inspiring story of turning around a football team.
Chris Hipkins, Labour Party leader
- Favourite biscuit: Dark chocolate Tim Tam.
- Favourite holiday destination: Kapiti Coast.
- Favourite TV show: New Amsterdam (because health and politics collided during the pandemic).
Marama Davidson, Green Party co-leader
- Favourite biscuit: Toffee Pops all the way. Caramel and chocolatey – just like me.
- Favourite holiday destination: I can’t go past Hokianga. It’s my homeland and it also happens to be the most beautiful place on Earth (as officially verified by my father who has travelled to every country on the planet).
- Favourite TV show: At the moment I’m really into Ahikāroa on Māori TV. It’s a savvy, modern show about a group of urban rangatahi and their complicated lives. It’s bilingual so it helps me practise my reo Māori and support indigenous creatives, all while I get caught up in the drama.
James Shaw, Green Party co-leader
- Favourite biscuit: Kale, lentil, and hemp... Jokes! It’s gingernuts.
- Favourite holiday destination: Bay of Plenty. Opotiki.
- Favourite TV show: The Last Of Us. It’s phenomenal. Episode three is possibly the best and bravest piece of TV I have ever seen.
David Seymour, ACT Party leader
- Favourite biscuit: Toffee Pop.
- Favourite holiday destination: Oakura Bay, Northland.
- Favourite TV show: Outrageous Fortune (and Westside). Great Kiwi actors, hilarious storylines. Nothing like it is made in today’s buttoned-down world.
Winston Peters, New Zealand First leader
- What is your favourite biscuit: Gingernuts – been my favourite all my life.
- Favourite holiday destination: Whananaki – where I was born.
- Favourite TV show: The Chase – because we all want the underdog to win.
Rawiri Waititi, Te Pāti Māori co-leader
- Favourite biscuit: Griffin’s Macaroons.
- Favourite holiday destination: Cape Runaway.
- Favourite TV show: At the moment it’s Celebrity Treasure Island. I love supporting and screaming at my mate Tame Iti and always get a few laughs from Turia Schmidt-Peke. (This question was asked prior to Tame Iti's departure from Celebrity Treasure Island)
Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Te Pāti Māori co-leader
- Favourite biscuit: I don’t like biscuits, I’m more of a cheese and crackers girl.
- Favourite holiday destination: Portugal.
- Favourite TV show: Designated Survivor.