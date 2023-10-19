Robyn Malcolm on posing in the nude and writing her own script for After The Party

Robyn Malcolm stars as a woman who thinks her husband has committed a sexual crime but finds that no one believes her claims in local drama series After The Party.

A scarcity of roles for older women doesn’t faze actor Robyn Malcolm. She just writes her own.

The result is After The Party about Penny, a woman whose world implodes when she accuses her husband Phil (Peter Mullan, Top Of The Lake, Ozark) of sexually abusing her daughter Grace’s (Tara Canton) teenage friend Olly (Ian Blackburn), only to find that nobody believes her.

Penny, played by Malcolm, is a grumpy, stubborn, post-menopausal, old-school feminist teacher with side hustles as an artists’ life model and an environmental activist.

“There’s a foolhardiness to Penny that I relate to but she’s a lot more bullheaded than I am,” says Malcolm. “She’s probably more courageous than I am, too, which is always great for me because I get to play characters that are more courageous than I am most of the time.”

Malcolm and co-creator and writer Dianne Taylor decided to collaborate after they met when Malcolm unsuccessfully auditioned for another show in which Taylor was involved.

Robyn Malcolm as Penny in After The Party.

“The director decided that I was too old and cast someone a few decades younger than me,” the actor says. “(Dianne and I) talked about how I’d had a few of those experiences where it was OK for the man to be of a certain age, but it wasn’t OK for a woman.

“So we went, ‘Well, f... that. Let’s write something’.”

Malcolm takes up the story:

A wonderful actress once said to me... ‘There’s this period when you’re too old to be a mother and too young to be a grandmother. So you’re in this kind of no-man’s land and then, when you just get a little bit older, the work starts to come right again.’ I don’t know whether that’s the case, but I do feel that, as I’m getting a little older, the roles are starting to become really interesting.

When I finished Outrageous Fortune, I read this article about Teri Hatcher. She said, ‘When you’ve done a big show you kind of go on to acting prison.’ You don’t work for a while, because people just can’t get that character out of their heads. I remember thinking back then, ‘OK, well, I better start making stuff myself’. Agent Anna came out of that.

With After The Party, the focus initially was to create a character that we’ve not seen on screen before. And let’s not make her a hero. The minute you turn someone into a hero, they become less interesting. Cheryl West taught me that the more fallible you make a human being, the more human – and the more interesting – they become. We sat around in my house for about 18 months, just making s... up, then deciding that it was all rubbish, scrapping it and then making something else up.

I still can’t quite get my head around the fact that we’ve made After The Party and that it’s about to be aired. Neither of us ever thought anyone would be interested in it. I sent it to my friend Helen Bowden, who is the Australian CEO of Lingo Pictures, and asked her advice. She said, ‘Why are you not sending me the script?’. So I sent it to her and she rang up and said, ‘Do not show this to anybody else’. She got on a plane, jumped into the proverbial creative bed with us and guided our ship to here.

Casting this show was really tricky and incredibly joyous at the same time. There’s some very emotionally challenging stuff in this but we could have cast this eight times over because of the level of talent and commitment that was coming in. I’ve always felt that actors, mostly because of the size of this country, are not treated well enough, and I watched these guys audition, and it just reaffirmed for me that we’ve got world-class performers here.

We’ve got the simple story of potential abuse of boys. However, what we were more interested in was how far you would go for truth. And can you believe a grumpy, obdurate, postmenopausal old-school feminist? Can you believe her on instinct or are we naturally suspicious of her? There’s so much stuff around how we believe women at the moment, and we didn’t want to take a stand either way, but we wanted to explore it.

Penny’s relationship with Grace is at the absolute heart of the story. Her daughter has come down on her father’s side and that must be hugely disappointing as a mother. She keeps pushing her daughter further and further away when what she’s trying to do is win her back. I’m sure we’ve all got stuff in our lives where we look back and go, ‘I wish I’d handled that differently because I didn’t handle it very well at the time’. Penny just handles things badly all the time but for good reasons.

Penny (Robyn Malcolm) and Kate (Kirana Gaeta) in After The Party.

We were really interested in the notion of a middle-aged woman as she is – not through any kind of Hollywood lens. We wanted to be able to look at the female form without judgment. So Penny is an incredibly defensive woman who happens to take all her clothes off in front of a bunch of strangers. It was one of those things in the script that we always thought would probably go, but it stayed, and it’s now become this kind of motif all the way through.

When I was at drama school, I had a really negative relationship with my own body. It was suggested to me – I think by Miranda Harcourt – that a really good way to earn money was to become a life model. So, at 20, I decided that I was going to do that because I thought, ‘This is going to force me to have a relationship with my body that’s less negative’. It was the most extraordinary experience because I sat there in this room, naked, surrounded by all these people I didn’t know, and they just drew what they saw and they drew it without judgement.

A few years ago, I had to sign a nudity clause for something. I said, ‘Absolutely, yes, I’ll sign this because if you want to put a woman in her late 40s, as I was at the time, naked on screen, I absolutely celebrate you, and I support it’ but I just have to let you know that I’m less Playboy and more National Geographic. When I turned up on set, they had clothes for me. I’d horrified them so much. This amazing British actress Eileen Atkins once said, ‘I don’t understand why actors are so terrified of being naked on screen. We are in the business of baring the soul and that’s much scarier’. I agree with her.

After The Party, TVNZ 1, Sunday, October 29