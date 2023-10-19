A question of balance for The Hui's John Boynton

The Hui's John Boynton meets the brothers who are bringing their Scottish and Māori whakapapa together to take part in the World Pipe Band Championships.

John Boynton (Tūhoe), 33, is a reporter for current affairs series The Hui (Three, Tuesday). He was born in Whakatāne and moved to Auckland at age 10.

Given that The Hui is a current affairs show focused primarily on telling Māori stories, what are some of the biggest issues facing Māori?

There are lots of issues. I think we often hear about a lot of the negative statistics around homelessness or whānau who don’t have access to health, some of the inequities within our systems, the biases that Māori communities might face. So that’s a few of them.

What is the most challenging thing about your work?

I think for Māori journalists it’s always that balance between, you know, being able to manage the cultural expectations of those Māori communities, but being able to do your job as a journalist. I think that’s always something you’re trying to manage. We have to go back into those communities, who are often our whānau, and face those questions. We also want to be able to do our job as well.

Where were you born and where did you grow up?

I was born in Whakatāne. I’m from Tūhoe. That’s my iwi down in the bush. I’m on the fringes of Te Urewera. I grew up mostly in Auckland, so Auckland is my second home. I went to intermediate and high school here and I’ve lived and worked here for a long time now.

The Hui team is (from left) Ruwani Perera, John Boynton Rewa Harriman, Julian Wilcox, D’Angelo Martin and Meriana Johnsen.

What was your childhood like?

I’ve always loved going home – back to Matahi and Waimana and the Urewera ranges. I think that’s something I reflect on now when I’m a bit older. I feel really lucky to have had that balance between growing up at home and living in the city. I love going to the river every summer. I love having hāngī with my family at Christmas time with my nan and my cousins and aunties and uncles. I’m really lucky to have those memories.

What goes through your mind when you watch yourself on TV?

It’s part of the job. I’ve gotten over it now – watching yourself on TV – but when you see yourself on TV or hear your voice at someone’s house or when you’re out in the world, it can be a bit of a shock, but I’m kind of used to it now.

What was your first part-time job?

My dad was a plumber. I always had to go with him and do a bit of summer work either digging drains or on the work site, so that made me realise, ‘Maybe I’m not built to be a plumber’.

How would your friends describe you?

I think I’m reserved at first but then I come out of my shell. Someone who is a good listener and funny. I’ve got a bit of biting humour.

“I love the different walks of life that people come from,” says The Hui’s John Boynton.

Can you recommend a TV show?

PEN15. It’s an oldie. The two actors are in their 30s but they play 13 year olds. If you’ve ever had any awkward high school years, it’s a tough watch sometimes but it’s fun.

How do you relax?

The Friday drinks are good. I love playing sports. Tennis is a nice outlet for me. I love travelling and watching a whole bunch of TV. Netflix and Disney is a bit of me.

What three things do you always have in your fridge?

Oat milk, a few beers and a bit of chocolate.

What keeps you awake at night?

Probably my (The Hui) stories. Have I covered everything in terms of making the story the best it can be?

John Boynton loves:

Matahi. It’s a place where I’m able to reconnect with home and then myself. It’s how I just find that balance in life.

Meeting new people. I love meeting new people in this job. I love the different walks of life that people come from. It's one of the main reasons I do this job.

Kai. I love going out with friends and whānau and finding new places to eat. I love the big kai you have at Christmas, the hāngī and the different occasions where you meet up with people. I love it when food is involved.

John Boynton hates:

Auckland traffic. It seems to be busy all the time, even on a Saturday. You want to try and do something but end up staying home because of the traffic.

When people aren't open to trying things. It's really important in this job to be open to a whole bunch of different scenarios and where people come from. I hate it when people aren't open to seeing other people's journeys or their perspective or where they've come from.

Men's clothing stores. There aren't enough.

