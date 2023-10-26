Home And Away: Angelina Thomson's pride at representing Polynesian community

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

Home And Away’s Angelina Thomson sometimes feels a bit of an imposter when she is hailed as a role model for young Polynesian women.

“For me, being a Polynesian woman on an Australian soap is huge,” says the 26-year-old actor who plays Lyrik band member Kirby Aramoana.

“It’s something I never got to see growing up.”

Thomson, who has an Australian father and Cook Island mother, has been delighted to be able speak her mother’s language at times on screen and hints future episodes will delve more into Kirby’s heritage.

The response to those moments has blown her away.

“It is so incredible for me seeing comments on it on social media, my family messaging me, just being very proud of me being able to represent our small island. That means so much,” she says.

Supplied Home And Away’s Angelina Thomson, who plays Lyrik band member Kirby Aramoana, says although she is just doing her job she understands how important representation is on screen.

“When people do notice it, there’s part of me that thinks, ‘I’m just doing my job. I don’t know why you’re noticing it so much’. But I also understand how important representation is because I know when I see Polynesians in the industry – which isn’t very often at all – how inspiring that is for me.”

Already an accomplished musical theatre performer, Thomson joined Home And Away in mid-2022 along with Rob Mallett as Bob, Adam Rowland as Remi and Stephanie Panozzo as Eden.

Mallet left within a few months, paving the way for him to be replaced by Theo (Matt Evans).

The fact that Lyrik actually do perform regularly on screen, means the quartet have bonded over hours of learning songs, practising instruments and even recording.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that Thomson was upset when she learned Kirby was going to split from Lyrik to pursue a solo career.

“All that stuff where Kirby and Eden and Remi were really butting heads was actually really hard to do,” she says.

“I remember the first time I read those scripts was on a plane to Melbourne to see my boyfriend and I bawled my eyes out.

“I sent a photo to one of our writers and I was like, ‘This is so beautiful but I’m heartbroken reading it’. It was quite a journey.”

However, harmony has been restored with Kirby’s decision to abandon her solo career and return to the band – although Thomson warns there will be more drama in the future.

She is, she admits, relishing her time on television but says it is very different from the theatre career she had before.

Supplied The original line-up of band Lyrik on Home and Away included Stephanie Panozzo, Angelina Thomson, Rob Mallett and Adam Rowland. Although Thomsom loves working on the show, she admits she misses theatre and “singing, dancing, and acting with a live audience”.

Her boyfriend, actor Lachlan Dearing, is currently touring internationally with the cast of the musical Hamilton and his work stories sometimes spark a yearning in her for the stage.

“When he tells me all of these things that he’s doing, I’m like, ‘Oh, gosh, I miss the theatre’. There are huge things that I miss, like singing, dancing, and acting with a live audience,” she says.

“But I also know I will do theatre again in the future and know that when that happens I will miss TV land so much. I know the grass isn’t always greener and I’m very grateful where I am.”

Thomson acknowledges scoring a role on Australia’s longest-running drama was a dream come true.

“But I think you often put dreams on a pedestal but the reality of the dream is very different. There are so many other things to consider when you’re actually living out the reality of that dream,” she says.

“It’s difficult, it’s exhausting, it’s tricky. It feels confusing – there are lots of different elements that you could probably have warned me about before I booked the job, but I wouldn’t have listened. I would just say, ‘I want to do it, so I’m going to do it’.”

So it was with Home And Away, although she did her best to minimise the pressure from the outset.

“I tried to not load pressure on myself by being like, ‘Oh my god, you’re in Home And Away, don’t freak out’. I came in very much just wanting to do the work – to come in, tell the story to the best of my ability and then just keep going.

“The first time I actually felt, ‘Oh, I’m on Home And Away’ wasn’t until November last year.

“We filmed a promo where the entire cast was on the beach around the fire. I had a moment of feeling, ‘I’m here. I did it’. I was very grateful and very proud of myself. But it was funny that didn’t happen until 11 months into the role.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2 weeknights