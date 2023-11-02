The stars who sing their show's theme tunes

Some actors are so multi-skilled they not only star in television shows but they also sing the theme tunes as well. Stuff takes a look at a few of these talented people.

Dennis Waterman – Minder

The late Dennis Waterman played a bodyguard in the hit British comedy drama Minder. Waterman sang its theme tune I Could Be So Good For You which charted at number three in the singles charts in the UK and in New Zealand. His then-wife Patricia Maynard, who guest-starred on Minder, is credited as the song’s co-writer.

Waterman went on to record theme songs for other shows he starred in such as New Tricks and Stay Lucky.

On sketch comedy show Little Britain, David Walliams would sometimes pretend to be a diminutive Waterman visiting an agent (played by Matt Lucas) to discuss potential acting gigs. Walliams’ Waterman character would usually ask if he could ‘write the theme tune, sing the theme tune’.

Will Smith – The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Before he became an A-list movie star, Will Smith was the lead in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, a 90s sitcom about a Philadelphia teenager sent to Los Angeles to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle.

At the time, Smith was one half of hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. DJ Jazzy Jeff was the stage name of Jeff Townes.

Townes and Smith teamed up to record The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s catchy theme tune Yo Home To Bel-Air.

Supplied Actor Kelsey Grammer plays Frasier Crane in the rebooted American sitcom, Frasier.

Kelsey Grammer – Frasier

Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs is the name of the closing theme song on Frasier, the sitcom spinoff from Cheers.

Frasier centres around psychiatrist Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, who works at a radio station and lives in Seattle with his father. Grammer re-recorded the song for the show’s 2023 reboot, available on TVNZ.

Cybill Shepherd – Cybill

Once she finished playing detective with Bruce Willis in Moonlighting (above), Cybill Shepherd starred in Cybill, a sitcom about a divorced mother and actor in her 40s whose star is waning.

That’s Shepherd’s voice you can hear on the opening credits as she performs Nice Work If You Can Get It, a jazz song composed by George Gershwin which was performed by Fred Astaire in the late 1930s.

Supplied Ted Danson (left) and Jason Schwartzman (right) in the comedy series Bored to Death.

Jason Schwartzman – Bored To Death

In the US comedy Bored To Death, a melancholic and struggling New York writer moonlights as an amateur trench-coat-wearing private detective.

Jason Schwartzman, who plays the lead, sings the theme tune of the same name under his solo act, Coconut Records.

The show, which ran for three seasons, also starred Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis.

Grant Goodeve – Eight Is Enough

Eight Is Enough was a late 70s-early 80s comedy drama about a Californian family with eight children.In season three, actor Grant Goodeve, who played the family’s eldest child, began singing the theme tune.

Holly Robinson – 21 Jump Street

In the late 80s, Johnny Depp headlined this crime drama series about a group of young undercover police officers.

Depp, who is also a musician, didn’t perform the show’s theme song. That honour went to his castmate Holly Robinson who was with the show for all of its five seasons.

Robinson went on to star in the sitcom Hangin’ With Mr Cooper where, for its first season, she was one of a group of singers who performed its theme song.

Supplied Australian actor Nicole Kidman appears in the American thriller series The Undoing.

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Nicole Kidman lends her vocals to Dream A Little Dream Of Me, the haunting theme song of The Undoing, a six-part thriller in which the Australian actor plays the on-screen wife of Hugh Grant. The song has been covered by everyone from Doris Day to Michael Buble but perhaps its most famous version is the 1968 rendition by pop folk band The Mamas & the Papas.

Kidman can also be heard singing on the Moulin Rouge soundtrack and opposite Robbie Williams on their cover of the Frank and Nancy Sinatra song Something Stupid. Kidman also sang background vocals on her country music husband Keith Urban’s song Female in 2017.