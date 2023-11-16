New Zealand-Samoan actor Beulah Koale finds his inner hunter in Haututū Hunters

Actor Beulah Koale is used to pretending to be other people on screen, whether that’s starring in American productions such as Hawaii Five-0 or playing a role in a local drama such as The Panthers.

But in his latest television gig, Koale isn’t pretending to be someone else. Instead, he’s simply himself in Haututū Hunters, a Whakaata Māori reality series in which a group of actors explore the outdoors and reconnect with whānau and whenua.

Appearing alongside Koale, 32, are fellow actors Jordan Vaha’akolo, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Xavier Horan.

“The show is like your typical New Zealand hunting show, but we’ve used four city slickers who want to go back and reconnect with parts of themselves or their lives that they haven’t really acknowledged or haven’t really dealt with,” says Koale.

“So that’s a lot to do with our families – going to parts of our family that we don’t really know, or we didn’t really grow up with as a kid, and finding the hunter or gatherer in that area and hunting in the area and using that as a vehicle to learn about who we are.

Supplied The cast of Haututū Hunters are (left-to-right) Beulah Koale, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Jordan Vaha’akolo and Xavier Horan.

“For myself I went back to Samoa to reconnect with a part of my bloodline that I didn’t really talk to for a long time,” continues Koale, hinting at an emotionally charged episode which airs this week.

Koale, who is the son of Samoan parents, was born and raised in Auckland. He is the oldest of six children. Before Koale’s Haututū Hunters visit, the last time he was in Samoa – aside from a two-day work trip – was 16 years ago when his grandfather died.

While growing up in Auckland, Koale remembers hearing about hunting via this grandparent.

“My grandfather from Samoa would come over to New Zealand and we would watch the New Zealand hunting shows and he would tell me stories about how he grew up and how he was the hunter-gatherer back in Samoa,” says Koale.

“It was always like a dream. I could never really live that because I grew up in the city.”

One of the motivations for Koale taking part in Haututū Hunters is because he genuinely loves hunting.

“I love the thought of hunting and I’ve always kind of done things in my life to put myself in situations where I can go for a hunt, even when I lived over in the States,” he says.

“I’m not a great hunter. I don’t know much about tracking or anything else but I’ve always loved hunting shows.

“Being an actor I should be watching movies and watching a lot of that stuff – but I don’t really. I just (watch) hunting shows and documentaries.

“It’s always just kind of been a dream of mine to be in a hunting show, especially in New Zealand.

“And then doing it with, you know, some of my good friends is always very easy to do because we’re just ... we’re literally idiots in the show.

Supplied Actor Beulah Koale as Junior in the American drama series Hawaii Five-0.

“We’re the best-worst hunters you’ll ever meet (but) we have a good time.”

In Haututū Hunters, Koale and his castmates show the importance of using people’s own language to connect with them.

“Because it’s a Whakaata Māori TV show, we’re going around New Zealand and usually we’re going to where the boys are from and they speak reo,” says Koale, who starred in three seasons of American drama Hawaii Five-0.

“It was interesting. I’ve known my brothers (castmates), most of my life and I’ve always seen them speak reo. But it was interesting seeing them speak to other people and control a room with that and learning the power of owning your language.

“It wasn’t until I went to Samoa with a whole little film crew and my brothers (castmates) and they’re all looking at me – because I was the translator for everything – that I remembered, ‘Oh wow. Yeah, it is powerful to own your language.’

“They’d been telling me the whole time. I was a little bit scared because my Samoan is good – but I think it was a lot better than I thought I was.

“I felt like I was running the ship a little bit over there in Samoa and helping them out. I walked away almost owning my Samoan-ness a little bit more and (feeling) more proud of it.

“Not that I wasn’t proud of it, but I was in a space where I had to look after eight of us and make sure we all knew what we were doing through my language.”

Haututū Hunters, Whakaata Māori, Tuesday.