Jon Hamm joins the Fargo universe for season five

Over the past 20-odd years, Jon Hamm has played a variety of characters ranging from hero to villain, cult leader to angel but he is always looking for the fun side of every role.

“Without humour it’s easy to write a character off,” says Hamm, who returns to our screens this week in the bleakly humorous anthology crime drama Fargo.

He plays Minnesota Sheriff Roy Tillman, a Bible-bashing law enforcer in an uneasy relationship with his son, Gator (Stranger Things star Joe Keery), a struggling police officer desperate for his father’s approval.

The series also stars Juno Temple as Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon, a housewife with a mysterious past who is on the run from law enforcement.

Hamm sees his character as a cross between The Tiger King and Joe Arpaio, a controversial sheriff who served Maricopa County from 1993 to 2017 and was accused of polarising policies on immigration and criminal justice.

So with those two men as inspiration, does Hamm see Roy as a villain.

“I was asked that question about Don Draper (Mad Men) quite a lot. He made some questionable choices and decisions throughout his existence. With Don, I would always say, ‘I don’t like to judge the character as I play it’,” Hamm says.

“I could make the case that Don was behaving as he was programmed. I could make that case with Roy, too, but I think he is a dark individual.

“That said, there may be people who watch this show and think he’s the coolest. But I don’t know if I do.

“I think Roy is very much a cautionary tale. I think there are good versions of Roy – Andy Griffith was a good version of Roy.

“As a society we need laws and we need people to enforce them, but they need to be applied equally and people need to be treated equally.”

But it’s not just law enforcement that is central to this fifth season of Fargo. Roy’s sexual politics are also very much to the fore.

He shares a past with Dorothy Lyon and is in a relationship with another woman.

Supplied Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) plays Dot Lyon, a woman with a mysterious past in Fargo.

“Roy’s sexual politics are something from the 19th century,” says Hamm. “In the West, or Midwest West in this case, women are property and property rights are more (important) than human rights. It’s terrifying, but that’s how some people see the world.”

As to how fans will react to seeing Hamm play a true villain, he says, “I think it will be interesting. I really do. After the first season of Mad Men, I got an awful lot of offers to jobs where I was wearing a hat and smoking cigarettes and catting around.

“I think people see you as one thing very easily if you just do one thing. The exciting part of being an actor is to get to do all things.”

