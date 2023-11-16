The nepo-babies you might not know about

Bad Sisters is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

There has been much discussion of late about ‘nepo babies’, the children of celebrities who have benefited from nepotism. But some celebrity offspring keep their family connections quiet.

Stuff takes a look at some of the lesser-known family dynasties from the world of entertainment.

Roy and Rory Kinnear

Roy Kinnear was a staple on TV and film in the 1970s and 1980s with comedic roles on television series including George And Mildred and The Dick Emery Show and his famous turn as the father of bratty Veruca Salt in the movie Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

Kinnear tragically died in 1988 while filming a scene on horseback for The Return Of The Musketeers. He was 54 years old. His son Rory was just 10 at the time.

While Rory’s name – and face –resembles his father, the younger Kinnear has carved out a career of his own, racking up an impressive resume that includes TV series The Thick Of It, Years And Years and Penny Dreadful and his role as Bill Tanner in the James Bond movies.

Kinnear says he didn’t grow up intending to be an actor. In fact, his mother Carmel Cryan – also an actor – tried to persuade him to become a lawyer.

But after achieving an English degree at Oxford, Kinnear felt the urge to try drama school.

“I don’t think I did it consciously because of any connection with my dad,” Kinnear told The Telegraph. “But that said, when I was in my early 20s I did definitely feel a responsibility to be like him. Not so much as an actor; more as a human being. But perhaps I also felt that my becoming an actor was a way of getting to know him better.”

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt

He’s best known as eternally optimistic football coach Ted Lasso but Jason Sudeikis can also lay claim to being a famous nephew.

Sudeikis’ uncle on his maternal side is George Wendt, who played Norm in Cheers.

While Sudeikis hasn’t needed much help from his uncle lately, Wendt did give the SNL star his second screen role, playing himself in a sketch on The Conan O’Brien Show in 1998 in which he was riled up by his nephew at a Thanksgiving dinner.

Sudeikis said in an interview with Playboy magazine in 2011 that his uncle “was just a good example that being an actor was a viable option. Here’s a guy from the Midwest, in my family, who took the road less travelled and it worked out for him.

“The advice he gave me, and I say this jokingly, is ‘Get on one of the best sitcoms of all time and then ride it out’.”

Advice that Sudeikis has clearly taken to heart.

Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson has had a long career, starting out in theatre in the late 1980s before moving into film and starring in movies such as Braveheart, Gangs Of New York, the Harry Potter franchise and, most recently, Banshees Of Inisherin.

His acting chops seem to have rubbed off on his four sons who have all followed him into the entertainment industry.

Eldest son Domhnall has enjoyed huge success appearing in both the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises and TV series The Patient.

The Gleesons are a close-knit family and while Domhnall acknowledges that having a famous father has no doubt helped him along the way, he says he’s also worked hard to achieve his aims.

He told The Guardian, “I was aware, when I’d turn up on stuff, that there’d be a certain amount of, ‘Maybe he got the job because of who is dad is’ or whatever.

“But it’s hard to make a film or a play happen and if anyone has spent money on anything they’re not going to hire someone who can’t do the job just because they know your dad.”

Eve Hewson and Bono

Perhaps it’s because her father is better known by his mononym that Eve Hewson is not automatically connected to her famous father, rock star and U2 lead singer Bono.

The actor, whose first name is actually Memphis, has starred in TV series The Knick, Bad Sisters and The Luminaries and films Bridge Of Spies and Tesla.

Hewson has previously said that her father was against her taking up acting but she has since changed her mind.

“I once said my parents weren’t initially supportive of me becoming an actress, but I’ve been asked about it so many times since I don’t know how to come up with a better lie.

“I’m 31 now. They’re really supportive and excited for me and they just let me do my own thing,” Hewson told The Guardian.

“People think I’ve been dealing with being famous all of my life, but nobody really cares about me.”

Freddie and Toby Jones

Beginning his film career in 1992 in Orlando, Toby Jones has become an instantly recognisable face and has since appeared in numerous films such as The Hunger Games, Frost/Nixon and TV series Detectorists and The English.

Both of Jones’ parents were actors and his mother, Jennifer Heslewood, came from a long line of thespians.

His father, Freddie Jones, was a favourite of director David Lynch and appeared in several of his movies, including The Elephant Man and Dune.

Jones also had a long stint on Emmerdale later in life.

Toby told The Guardian that he tried to steer clear of the family vocation but was unable to resist the lure of performing. “It took me a while to accept it. I had to find a way to do it on my own terms.”

Robert Pine and Chris Pine

CHiPs star Robert Pine used to be the most famous actor in his household but now he is OK with his son Chris (Star Trek franchise, Wonder Woman) taking up that mantle.

“I’d go in to auditions and they would say, ‘Aren’t you Chris Pine’s father?’ And I’d say, ‘Yeah, I know him’,” Pine told the DeSoto Times.

“But that’s a good thing. I always appreciate that. Chris is a wonderful actor and a wonderful person and I am very proud of him.”

Chris told IndieWire that he had no intention of following his father into the profession.

“I never had a passion for acting. Acting was something that seemed to pop out of nowhere and then just took over my life.”

Supplied Jared Harris in The Terror.

Richard and Jared Harris

Richard Harris made his name in films such as Camelot, Mutiny On The Bounty and A Man Called Horse. Later in life he starred in The Field, Unforgiven and Harry Potter.

He also became well known for the role he played off-stage, as a hellraiser who generated column inches with his outrageous behaviour.

Despite his reputation, his three sons remember their father, who died in 2002, with fondness.

“There were no wild parties when we were with him in the holidays,” Jared Harris told The Telegraph. “We would travel and have a lot of fun. Whatever he got up to when we weren’t around we didn’t know about. We only heard about it when we were older. Now I run in to people who want to share their stories about him and I f...ing love the stories.”

Like so many of his peers, Jared considered other occupations such as teaching and law before succumbing to his genetic destiny and studying acting in America.

He would go on to star in shows such as Mad Men, Chernobyl, The Crown and The Terror.

Jared’s stepfather Rex Harrison (My Fair Lady) was also a famous actor but Harris says his father and Harrison were “very different people”.

“Rex lived an outwardly much grander life than my father. He would go off on yachts, hire helicopters and so on. But he didn’t really like kids.”

Kate Beckinsale and Richard Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Love & Friendship, The Aviator) knew she wanted to be an actor from an early age.

Her parents were both actors, with her father Richard Beckinsale a famous face on TV in comedies such as Porridge, Rising Damp and Going Straight.

But when Kate was five years old, her father died of a heart attack at just 31 years of age.

“Starting out, I was quite defensive of accusations of nepotism,” Beckinsale told The Belfast Telegraph.

“It’s a heavy thing for anyone whose parents are actors and in the very beginning I didn’t want to tread on his patch.

“Having said that, comedy is my number-one favourite thing. I was raised on high-level, amazing comedy my whole life. I spent most of my childhood watching reruns of my dad’s shows just to have a link to him.”

Beckinsale now has her own ‘nepo baby’. Her daughter Lily Mo Sheen – who she shares with actor Michael Sheen – has also joined the acting family dynasty.