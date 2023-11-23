Repair Shop challenges move expert to tears, says Will Kirk

The Repair Shop is renowned for the fact that its guests frequently burst into tears when they first set eyes on the marvellous restorations that the experts have performed on their treasured family heirlooms.

However, the British show’s resident furniture restorer, Will Kirk discloses that it is not only the guests who become tearful during the show’s famous ‘reveals’.

The repairers, he says, can also become deeply emotional about the stories they hear in the 18th-century Sussex barn where The Repair Shop is filmed.

“Luckily, we don’t go out live... Sometimes you have to get some air outside, especially if someone’s story triggers your own memories.”

Kirk proceeds to recount an episode that particularly tugged on his heartstrings.

“There was a young boy who came in with a table. He had a story about his relationship with his dad who passed away and his gran was taking care of him.

Supplied Will Kirk from The Repair Shop

“And it’s the first time I actually had to walk away. I had to get outside the barn for about 20 minutes. All of the crew were crying, apart from the boy who was just so strong.

“It goes to show that if you relate to something, it means a lot to people.”

Kirk, 38, who has been an expert on the show since it began in 2017, recalls that he was recruited to The Repair Shop in quite an unusual manner. “I actually fitted a piece of furniture for someone who worked for the production company that made the programme.

“When he picked up the furniture, he was very pleased with what I did. Then he said, ‘Do you mind if I come down to your workshop with a camera and a few cans of beer and we can have a chat about restoring furniture and everything else?’ ”

The furniture restorer, who is married to educational psychologist Polly Snowdon and has a one-year-old daughter, continues, “I think he found it quite strange that someone so young was restoring antique furniture because whenever I go to someone’s house to fix something and they open up the front door, they expect to see a wizard with a long beard. But no, it’s just me.

“So then I felt like I really had to prove myself to people to let them know that even though I was younger than what they’d expect, I can still do what I need to do.”

Kirk carries on, “Then the man from the production company recorded me on camera. I didn’t hear anything for about five, six months and then I got a phone call saying, ‘We’re developing a show. Do you mind if we come with you to drop off some furniture and record you fixing things?’.

“Then two months later, they asked, ‘Do you want to be on the show?’. It was really weird.”

Since that moment, Kirk has never looked back. He is a charming presence on the show, which is presented by Jay Blades and is celebrated for both its heartwarming and soothing qualities.

A personal highlight for Kirk was the moment last year when King Charles came to visit The Repair Shop. He brought in a beloved piece of Wemyss Ware pottery which was produced in 1897 for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

Will Kirk and Jay Blades from The Repair Shop

The furniture restorer recalls that when Charles saw the repaired item for the first time he “choked up”, telling the team, “That is fantastic. It really is. How you do it, I don’t know. I would never have believed that.

“It’s my favourite. I have been collecting these for years, Wemyss Ware, utterly wonderful.

“I’m thrilled, I promise you. Now you can all get back to what you’re meant to be doing rather than me getting in the way, so thank you.”

Kirk reveals that the King was a friendly presence.

“He came across as a really approachable, nice person. You forget who you’re talking to after a while. I think that’s why Jay was very hands-on – a slap on the back and everything else – because you forget that he is the King. That’s just a reflection of how he makes people feel.”

The furniture restorer goes on to praise the camaraderie that characterises The Repair Shop.

“We are like a big family here, mainly because I spend more time here than with my own family, which is a shame.” A pause before Kirk adds, “But now my daughter is teething so badly, it’s a nice bit of respite for me.”

The Repair Shop, TVNZ 1 Fridays