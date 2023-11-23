Great white sharks are focus of Jaws In the Shallows, a Shark Week documentary filmed in New Zealand

Shark scientist Dr Riley Elliott appears in Jaws In The Shallows, a documentary which screens on Discovery channel on December 8.

When you think of sharks in terms of popular culture, what springs to mind? For many of us, it is Jaws, a mid-70s American thriller about a great white.

Nearly 50 years after the movie was released, the word ‘Jaws’ is still synonymous with sharks and the fear associated with them.

The upcoming documentary Jaws In The Shallows, which is part of Discovery channel’s Shark Week, looks at the behaviour of great whites in New Zealand in places such as Bay of Plenty.

“The title itself suggests it’s to do with Jaws,” says shark scientist Dr Riley Elliott, who teams up with his photographer and videographer wife Amber Jones to present the show.

“I’ve never been a big supporter of Jaws (the film) ... because it created fear and animosity towards sharks.

“But you know, like most New Zealanders, I’m a beach lover. In the Coromandel and the Bay Of Plenty it doesn’t get any better.

Supplied New Zealand shark scientist Dr Riley Elliott in the documentary Jaws In The Shallows.

“I’d always seen areas having great whites in their holiday hotspot and felt for them because you get this Jaws-like conflict where we selfishly want to go and play but there happens to be a dangerous predator which lives there. But I never had to deal with it in my own home.

“But then the past three summers, the Bay Of Plenty region, especially around Waihi where I grew up surfing and swimming and diving, all of a sudden had this emerging population of great white sharks.”

Elliott hopes his documentary will educate viewers about sharks and encourage people to respect the ocean and its marine life.

Viewers will see him tagging sharks from a boat, in an effort to learn more about these marine animals in New Zealand waters. But what exactly is tagging and how does it work?

“Put simply, we’re tagged right now,” says Elliott. “Your cellphone is telling a lot of companies where you are, what you’re doing and how you’re moving. It’s an incredible tag.

“We’re doing exactly the same thing with the great whites. We can’t follow them around all the time because we’re in an ocean environment and they go out of sight a lot of the time.

“So what we basically do – is just like our cellphone. We put a similar device called a

tag on to the animal using a small little dart and a piece of string that attaches the tag to the shark.

“It’s kind of like the equivalent of getting your ear pierced. It’s a little small prick but the sharks don’t notice it after that.

“That’s because we bring them to the side of the boat and with a pole, we tag the dart in to a very specific small spot to the base of the dorsal fin where there are no nerves. They don’t feel any pain. Then the tag sits behind the dorsal fin and gets protection from seaweed and debris.

“Every time the shark comes to the surface, it reaches to a satellite and tells us where it is and what the shark has been doing.”

Supplied Shark Week is an annual event which features a host of shark-themed offerings on Sky’s Discovery channel.

Elliott’s fascination with sharks began when he was at university in Dunedin.

“The surf is great down there,” he says. “There are also great white sharks. That’s how I (became interested) in sharks.”

Elliott, who was born in Canada, moved to New Zealand at age four.

These days he lives in Auckland with Jones and their baby daughter.

“The really cool thing about Jaws In The Shallows is that it’s the first Shark Week show I’ve filmed with my wife as a co-host because she’s generally behind the camera making me look good,” Elliott says.

“So it was nice to show the hard work that she had done for the decades with me – and especially to show the power of women because she was in her first trimester and was incredibly sick on a boat with eight guys pointing cameras at her telling her to, you know, say something smart while she’s holding down breakfast.

“She did an incredible job.”

Jaws In The Shallows screens on Friday December 8 on Discovery channel as part of Shark Week.