Shortland Street actor's sweet tooth led him to crave job in The Warehouse

Shortland Street's original cast member looks back at what the show has meant to him and audiences.

In his first screen role, actor Peter Burman, 24, plays Sage, a bureau nurse on Shortland Street. Peter was born in Whangamatā and shifted to Tauranga as a preschooler. He was bitten by the acting bug as a child and his theatre work includes a stage show which was performed in New Zealand and in Melbourne.

When did you realise you wanted to be an actor?

I remember my dad used to put me into lots of different sports but nothing would really stick. Then one day I went with a friend to an after-school drama class and I just loved it. I remember doing lots of those summer kind of youth productions in Tauranga. Then I kind of always did it from there.

Tell me about your first school production.

When I was eight we did a school production called The Wild Wild West and I played the mayor of the town.

Supplied Peter Burman, who plays Sage on Shortland Street, says his favourite past storyline was about Joey the strangler.

Did you grow up watching Shortland Street?

Yes, we’d watch always after the news.

Was there any storyline which stood out for you?

Joey, the Shortland Street strangler. I remember always talking about that.

It was a huge conversation.

Given you had grown up watching Shortland Street, what was it like when you started working on set?

I felt like Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz. It was a nice little ‘behind the curtain’. It’s so surreal. When I’m on set sometimes I pinch myself and go, ‘Woah, I’m still here’.

Do you have anything in common with your character Sage?

Sage and I are both young and queer. Sage is a compulsive oversharer. He’s a bit naive which I feel like I’m not. He’s also not afraid to challenge his superiors. He wishes the health system was a little more holistic. He’s hoping he can change it, so he’s a bit confrontational which I’m not.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I really wanted to work at The Warehouse because they had these huge bags of lollies and I wanted to work at The Warehouse because then I could get them for free.

When did you finish drama school and what have you been doing since then?

I finished at the end of 2021. My friends and I created our own theatre production company and we’ve been making our own work. Probably most notable was She’s Crowning which is a show that we made. We toured that all around New Zealand. We’ve just come back from Melbourne Fringe (Festival) which was really cool.

Supplied Although Peter Burman, who plays Sage on Shortland Street, went to drama school, he feels that acting can’t be taught – “You’ve kind of got it or you don’t”.

What did you learn about working in TV at drama school?

We had quite a hard time. I was in drama school over the Covid/pandemic time. All our screen training got either cancelled or pushed back. Or we just didn’t really end up doing it. I always say that I don’t know if I’m a better actor coming out of drama school but I definitely feel I was taught how to be a self-sufficient artist. But with acting, I kind of feel like, in a way, it can’t really be taught. I just feel like you’ve kind of got it or you don’t.

You’ve done a lot of theatre. Is that good training for Shortland Street?

Yeah, I think it is because Shortland Street’s so fast. We’ve only got one or two takes to get a scene right. The work feels very ‘live’ in a way. I feel like theatre is a great training ground because you have to be ‘on’ all the time. I like it. It feels very fast.

Can you recommend a TV show?

Desperate Housewives. It’s truly great. I loved Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross).

Loves

Friends. I love my friends and spending time with them and going out with them. I love being around like-minded friends.

Cher. I’ve got a poster of her in my room. I love her music and her movies.

My mum. I think I’m her favourite and she’s my favourite. We’re like friends. We get along so well.

Hates

When someone stands too close to you in a queue. I had a situation today where I was standing in line for something and someone stood behind me really close where I could feel (their breath) on the back of my neck.

Cooked vegetables. I really don’t like it when vegetables are cooked. I like everything to be fresh and raw.

When people mow their lawns early in the weekend. You can’t mow your lawns any earlier than 9am.

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, weeknights