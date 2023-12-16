Shortland Street's new bride Madonna torn between two loves

Shortland Street loves a wedding – especially when things have the potential to go sideways.

Last week, all eyes were on Ferndale bride Madonna (Marianne Infante) and groom Viliami (Theo Dāvid) for the show’s first Filipino-Samoan nuptials.

However, the couple’s relationship is under threat from Madonna’s attraction to Catholic priest Father Gabriel (Dominic Ona-Ariki).

In the build-up to the wedding, Madonna and Father Gabriel kissed and it is becoming apparent that the two share a special bond.

But is Madonna’s affection for Father Gabriel based on love or lust?

“I would definitely say that Madonna is the kind of person who wears her heart on her sleeve,” says Infante, who isn’t giving away how things will pan out for her character on the romance front.

Supplied “This is incredibly exciting for me and the community I work so hard to represent,” says Filipino actor Marianne Infante who plays Shortland Street bride Madonna.

“She loves big and she has so much love to give away. That’s the bit that confuses her.

“No one really understands Madonna and why faith is so important to her.

“So when Father Gabriel comes in, it’s sort of like that sense of relief and beacon of hope.

“When there are things which are challenging her faith... he’s this beautiful person who not only values her within Catholic values, but sees her as a friend and gives her a shoulder to cry on. I think then the lines kind of get blurred within what’s comfortable, what’s compassionate and what’s right.”

This prompts Madonna to question whether her love for Father Gabriel is bigger than her love for Viliami.

That’s something viewers may be wondering too.

While Infante’s character’s behaviour could understandably leave Madonna feeling ashamed, the actor has nothing but pride in being able to showcase her culture in a Filipino-Samoan wedding.

“Every time I think about it, it’s a mixture of joy and pride and sadness because I’m like, ‘Man, it is so exciting that I get to see a Filipina in her Filipiniana, a traditional-designed wedding dress, at seven o’clock on screens across Aotearoa’.

Supplied Father Gabriel (Dominic Ona-Ariki) shares a special bond with Madonna.

“This is incredibly exciting for me and the community I work so hard to represent.

“For me personally, young me would have flipped out. She would have been like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s wearing the shoulder things (puff sleeves), the Filipiniana dress’.

“It brings you home, you know, that cultural pride. I don’t have words to express how exciting it is.”

Infante, who was born in the Philippines and moved to New Zealand aged 11, says her on-screen wedding gown was designed by Nicola Newman and Georgia Rahui.

“They made that dress from scratch,” she says.

“It was a dress fitted and made for me. So as an actor you go, ‘Yeah I have to do this event justice’.

“Again, it’s not hard because they put you in this most amazing dress. Honestly, I’m not going to lie, this is one of those cool memories I will forever have where I look at myself in photos of that wedding dress and go, ‘Oh my gosh, I am so beautiful’.

Supplied Shortland Street groom Viliami (Theo Dāvid, second from left) on his wedding day.

“You say that flippantly or jokingly and you’re a little bit embarrassed because you’re complimenting yourself, but I’ve never looked at myself and really felt it.”

Infante says that, growing up, she didn’t feel like she met the beauty standard and she recalls being teased about her height.

Playing Madonna has given Infante confidence about who she is inside and out.

“I’m a proud, curvy, short, brown woman,” she says.

“I’m like, ‘Yes please. See me wholly. See me as the whole woman that I am who is in this beautiful garb’.”

Aside from the wedding day aftermath storyline, this is a big week for Shortland Street.

Its one-hour cliffhanger episode screens on Thursday (December 21) and is a departure from previous end-of-year episodes. It takes place at Dr Chris Warner’s (Michael Galvin’s) New Year’s party, and new nurse Sage (Peter Burman) will play a key role in trying to save a life.

“Trust us, this is one countdown you will not want to miss,” says Shortland Street producer Oliver Driver.

“Your favourite characters ring in the New Year in turmoil and tragedy, setting up a 2024 that will see friendships destroyed, hearts broken, the return of familiar faces and the arrival of a new bunch of characters that turn Shortland Street upside down.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, Monday to Thursday. The show’s final episode for 2023 screens on Thursday December 21.